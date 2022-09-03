SARAH VINE: Come on, Harry, kiss and make up… if only for your own sake

Frankly, the Sussexes haven’t had the best week. What they presumably thought would be another heartbreaking revelation of the endless suffering endured by the evil imperialist oppressor The Firm backfired somewhat.

Most damaging of all was the Duchess’s claim, during that now infamous 6,400-word interview, that when she premiered The Lion King in acting talents to a Disney executive), a member of the South African cast told her that when she married the royal family, they rejoiced in the streets as they did when Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

This came as a surprise to the actor in question, Dr. John Kani, who turned out not even to be at the premiere.

She had, it turned out, been talking to the show’s South African composer (so hard to tell these theater types apart, isn’t it, Meghan?), who talked to her for less than a minute but couldn’t remember having Mandela. called, suggesting she misremembered.

For example, Meghan unmasked herself in one fell swoop as someone who has no self-awareness at all.

Harry’s ‘truth’ is that he didn’t just cut ties with his family over what may be little more than a series of imagined disdains

Because even if a cast member had said something like that to her, the idea of ​​her repeating it to an interviewer only shows what a gun-grade narcissist the woman really is.

The problem with the Duke and Duchess is that only a limited number of useful idiots (Omid Scobie, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden) are willing to swallow their nonsense.

Eventually the truth will come out, and I suspect the tragedy for Meghan will be that her truth isn’t that of an innocent crushed by a cruel royal cabal, but of an arch-manipulator who thinks everyone is as gullible as poor, love-struck Harry.

Harry’s “truth” meanwhile (like it or not) is that not only has he severed ties with his family over what may be little more than a series of imagined disdains, he’s also replaced a pivotal role as a important royal for so little more than a performing ape for an organ grinder whose tune grows, more and more, thin.

In other words, he has traded a walkable role in history for a lead role in a cage.

Question is, what to do about it? The couple’s visit to the UK this week was, in classic Sussex style, seemingly timed to coincide (aka overshadow) the Queen’s nomination of a new Prime Minister.

They no doubt thought they would be doing us all a favor by honoring us with their presence, assuming that poor beleaguered Blighty would be overjoyed at the prospect of a little Sussex stardust.

But after last week’s performance, they couldn’t be more wrong. There will no doubt be a few hardcore fans lining up to greet them, but the British public isn’t stupid. Coincidentally, neither are the Americans, who are also starting to get tired of their antics.

With everything else going on – rising utility bills, political uncertainty, war in Ukraine – the last thing anyone cares about is a woman in shoes costing a month’s salary, whining about how difficult her life is.

Harry and Meghan are at a crossroads. They have a simple choice: either continue on their current path, make thinly veiled threats and engage in an increasingly undignified vendetta against his family.

Or they can take this opportunity to show that they’re not just some ungrateful money grabber, and find a way to extend the hand of friendship.

If not for the sake of those they’ve harmed with their half-truths and hateful innuendo, it’s for the people they really care about: themselves.

Because let’s face it, their association with the royal family is pretty much the only currency they have; it’s really the only reason anyone in America gives them the time of day.

And if the Queen did what many urge—and stripped them of their titles—they’d have nothing to scourge but their raw talent. Good luck with that.