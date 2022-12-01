SARAH VIEN: Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer reveals weapons-grade narcissism

The sad piano music. The ghostly echoes of clicking camera shutters. Meghan holds her moon bump; Harry with an acoustic guitar. Smiling Bed Head Selfies; laughing, holding hands. So in love, so spontaneous, so gold… and as bad as an annoying life insurance commercial.

The mood turns dark. Meghan, her hair pulled back into a bun, crying cross-legged in a white chair next to a white orchid. The sound of a flashbulb exploding, and – oh, look – here’s the Princess of Wales looking thunderous, her mouth down, her expression hard.

Next to her is the queen consort, not smiling either. Pointed behind them sits Meghan, a vision of angelic purity in white (like the orchid, get it?), oppressed and marginalized by her evil stepmother and sister-in-law.

Harry is also sitting in a white armchair, also next to that beautiful white orchid. He looks pained. He must, he says, protect his family. He looks benevolently at Meghan as she is whisked away in a black car, with a brave smile as she wipes away a tear.

Crowds cheer, soldiers march, strings swell. Harry’s childhood flashes before us and so does Meghan’s: two haunted souls made whole by their love – which, let’s be clear, is the most love anyone has ever loved in all of love history, and we know this because of the orchids and the violets.

The music stops. Cut to Meghan. “When the stakes are that high,” she asks, “isn’t it more logical to hear our story from us?”

Excuse me, what’s at stake? The royal grant and the cottage in Windsor instead of all those Netflix millions? But never mind. The thing is, it’s all horrible and it’s all the royal family’s fault. Particularly the Princess of Wales.

Aside from drawing a goatee and some horns on Kate, they couldn’t have painted her more clearly as the villain of the play.

The weapon-grade narcissism of this trailer is astonishing. As well as the fact that, in true Sussex style, they have victimized themselves while acting as outright aggressors. This, of course, is their signature tactic, and has been since their interview with Oprah Winfrey. But this new bomb is next level. In recent years, there’s always been a sense that the only thing stopping Harry and Meghan from going full out was the presence of the Prince’s grandmother.

But now that Her Majesty is out of the way, nothing and no one stands between them and their apparent mission to destroy the Royal Family – and William and Kate in particular.

It is a declaration of war and it cannot be ignored. How else do you explain the timing of this trailer’s release, barely a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales landed in America for a royal tour?

It’s hard to find an unsmiling (or unflattering) photo of Kate, but they nailed it. The whole thing is a masterclass in passive-aggressive media manipulation, deftly casting the princess as the evil sister-in-law, with Meghan as the helpless victim. And, by the way, you wonder who took all those intimate black and white shots. Is this what they’ve been planning from the start?

Now William must also protect his family – from his own brother. Heartbreaking, considering how close they once were

The American public, less familiar with Kate, will instinctively side with Meghan as she makes her way through this trailer, suggesting at every turn where the source of her unhappiness lies.

The Welsh visit, already overshadowed by the Susan Hussey debacle, is now all but over. They’re there to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize, the organization William founded to recognize innovators and entrepreneurs tackling climate change. Given the Sussexes’ endless signs of virtue in this area, you might have thought they would be happy to offer support and encouragement. Instead this.

Not only is the trailer puke-inducing in its saccharine one-sidedness, it’s also terribly sad. Because as much as William may have wanted to give his brother the benefit of the doubt in the past or even – as we’ve seen on several occasions – extend an olive branch, this all-out attack on his wife certainly leaves him with no choice.

Now William must also protect his family – from his own brother. Heartbreaking, considering how close they once were. And heartbreaking for Kate, who adored Harry before he became an angry, bitter exile. It’s a level of betrayal that’s truly biblical, and it’s hard to see how the repercussions of the Sussexes’ attack could be anything less than devastating.

As for King Charles, this will be the first real test of his reign. His response – many will suggest that he strip the Sussexes of their titles – will be crucial. One thing, however, is beyond dispute: there is no crueler or more difficult task for a parent than having to choose between their children.