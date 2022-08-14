Sarah Paulson reveals new short brunette hair as she accepts Hollywood Critics Association TV Award

Sarah Paulson not only won Best Actress at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, but she looked stunning in her new haircut.

The 47-year-old actress debuted her new short brunette hair, which complemented her complexion beautifully.

The second annual ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

New win, new hair: Sarah Paulson, 47, not only won Best Actress at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, but she looked stunning in her new short haircut

The ceremony was introduced in 2021 to pay tribute to the best in television.

When she took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie for her portrayal of Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the actress wore a black Marc Jacobs tuxedo-style maxi dress with a deep V -neck.

On her Instagram stories, the Game Change actress thanked the designer for the “magic dress.”

Makeover: The versatile actress sported a blonde pixie cut at the Tony Awards in June. On Saturday (August 13), she debuted her new hair color at the Hollywood Critics TV Awards

Magical: Sarah thanked designer Marc Jacobs for the ‘magic’ tuxedo dress she wore to the ceremonies

Transformation: The actress went through an amazing transformation to play Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Former Pentagon employee warned authorities about President Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky

Sarah kept her jewelry simple and opted for a simple yet elegant diamond necklace.

Describing the chance to play the woman whose revelations to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, the actress wrote on Instagram: “I’ve never felt more challenged, more petrified, or more excited as an actor.” .’

Linda Tripp recorded her conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky on the advice of a literary agent after the then 24-year-old revealed she was in a physical relationship with the president.

“I am extremely grateful to (writer) Sarah Burgess,” Sarah said, “for her loving, nuanced writing about Linda, which shows all her humanity.”

The look: Sarah kept her jewelry simple and opted for a simple yet elegant diamond necklace. The outfit was even more special when it was completed with the golden statuette

Wins: Sarah earned a Primetime Emmy for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson

Awards: The chameleon-like actress has earned Critics Choice awards for her work in American Horror Story: Freak Show and American Horror Story: Asylum

In her acceptance speech, she thanked Monica Lewinsky, who was portrayed by Beanie Feldstein in the limited series, for her “generosity, openness and candor in telling this story.”

Monica was the producer of the project.

The well-regarded actress is no stranger to accolades.

She won the Emmy for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson.

Candor: In her acceptance speech, she thanked Monica Lewinsky, who was portrayed by Beanie Feldstein in the limited series, for her “generosity, openness and candor in telling this story”

Producer: Monica Lewinsky, 49, worked as a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story

The chameleon-like actress has earned Critics Choice awards for her work in American Horror Story: Freak Show and American Horror Story: Asylum.

She is currently filming the horror film Dust with Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Sarah has enjoyed working with fellow actress Holland Taylor since 2015.