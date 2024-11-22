Sarah Palin shares cryptic DC photo after resharing posts asking why she’s not in Trump’s Cabinet

‘Mother of MAGA’ Sarah Palin shared a cryptic photo of herself in Washington DC after suggesting she was unhappy about not being included in Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks.

The former Alaska governor and Republican Party vice presidential candidate, an early and outspoken supporter of Trump since at least 2011, posted a series of cryptic messages on social media with screenshots of other users questioning why she had not been drafted into his Cabinet.

On Thursday, Palin posted a photo of himself in workout clothes and sneakers in front of the Capitol.

The Instagram caption had nothing written on it other than Sunday’s date, “24/11,” which indicated she might make an announcement or hold an event in Washington this weekend.

Palin appeared to express her frustration over not receiving mail in the Trump Cabinet last week.

In a Sunday post announcing the latest news about a Trump nominee, Palin posted a screenshot of a text message in which someone asked her, “What about you?” to which she replied, “Thanks.”

In another frame, she posted a selfie of herself looking calm as she wrote the sharp but irritated words: “Funny how politics works.”

Palin also posted a rant from one of her supporters to her X and Instagram stories who labeled her as ‘Trump before Trump’, and wondered aloud why she had not been assigned any role.

‘Currently, president-elect Trump has named his secretaries for the VA, Energy, Interior and EPA Administrator. I was hoping Sarah Palin would get each of these positions,” the user wrote.

“Palin was Trump before Trump. I’ve been saying this for years. Sarah Palin is the mother of MAGA. At the time (16 years ago) she was the face of the tea party, which would later become the MAGA movement.

“It’s so shocking to me that in 2017, and now it looks like 2025, she won’t have a seat at the table she helped set,” she added.

In fact, many Republicans believed Palin was a shoo-in candidate for a prominent role in the Trump administration.

The former vice presidential candidate appears to have been left out for the second time, after years of steadfast support for Trump.

During his 2016 presidential bid, Palin appeared at rallies and gave speeches touting Trump’s outsider appeal and conservative credentials.

Her endorsement was seen as a major boost for Trump in his bid to secure the Republican nomination.

Palin returns to the fold to support Trump in 2024 has also helped energize Trump’s base, especially among rural and conservative voters.

She appeared with Trump at a rally when he visited her home state of Alaska in 2022 and most recently attended one of his final rallies at New York’s Madison Square Garden last month.

Palin’s last attempt to return to Washington was also in 2022, when she finished second in a special election and the November election to represent Alaska in Congress.

Despite her loyalty, the expected reward – a seat at Trump’s decision-making table – has yet to materialize.

Trump’s Cabinet announcements so far have leaned heavily on both established figures and political newcomers, leaving little room for firebrands like Palin.

While speculation about who will take on a key role continues to dominate headlines, Palin’s omission from the shortlist is particularly notable.

Despite her apparent criticism and the fact that she has not held elected office since 2009, she remains a powerful force in conservative politics.

Palin fans hope she can still play an important role in the Trump era, perhaps as a media agitator or a grassroots organizer.

Her message, while laced with frustration, could also be a signal that she is not quietly distancing herself.