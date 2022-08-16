Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola are competing in an Alaska House race.

The field of candidates in an open primary to replace former Alaska Representative Don Young, who died in March, is packed: eight Republicans, one Democrat and 13 other contenders, for a total of 22 names on the ballot on Tuesday. Four of those will continue to November.

The most famous name belongs to Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president, who was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump. But there are two other strong candidates in the running: Nick Begich III, former co-chair of the Alaska Republican Party’s finance committee, and Mary Peltola, a former Democratic state legislator.

Those three are also on the ballot on Tuesday in a separate special election, which will determine who will fill the seat until the current term expires in January. That contest is held on a ranked-choice system and because choice voting requires extensive tables, it can take a few weeks to find out who won the contest.