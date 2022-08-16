Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola are competing in an Alaska House race.
The field of candidates in an open primary to replace former Alaska Representative Don Young, who died in March, is packed: eight Republicans, one Democrat and 13 other contenders, for a total of 22 names on the ballot on Tuesday. Four of those will continue to November.
The most famous name belongs to Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president, who was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump. But there are two other strong candidates in the running: Nick Begich III, former co-chair of the Alaska Republican Party’s finance committee, and Mary Peltola, a former Democratic state legislator.
Those three are also on the ballot on Tuesday in a separate special election, which will determine who will fill the seat until the current term expires in January. That contest is held on a ranked-choice system and because choice voting requires extensive tables, it can take a few weeks to find out who won the contest.
Here’s a look at a few frontrunners that are less well known nationally.
Nick Begich III
Mr. Begich, 44, is the founder and chief executive of a software development company. He was a co-chair of Mr. Young’s 2020, helped lead the “OneAlaska” campaign against a 2020 ballot initiative that would have raised taxes on some of its oil production, and partnered with conservative groups including the Club for Growth and the Alaska Policy Forum.
The Alaska Republican Party approved his campaign in April.
Mr. Begich opposes gun control laws, rejects vaccine mandates and other pandemic mitigation policies, and supports oil and gas production. On abortion, he said in a June debate that he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but that it should be up to states to ban or allow the procedure, suggesting that he may not support a national ban.
He has not endorsed Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, but has not directly rejected them. In interviews, he has vaguely answered questions on the subject, citing the false belief of many Republicans that the election was stolen without saying it is groundless.
“Unfortunately, Joe Biden is the president,” he said in a response to… a questionnaire from The Anchorage Daily News. “Clearly we have a crisis of confidence in our electoral systems, and restoring that confidence requires greater public transparency.”
If Mr. Begich’s surname sounds familiar, it may be because he is a cousin of former Senator Mark Begich, a Democrat who served from 2009 to 2015. Nick Begich Sr., the grandfather of the current candidate, was a Democratic member of the House from 1971. until his disappearance in a plane crash the following year. Tom Begich, the candidate’s uncle, is a Democratic member of the Alaska Senate.
Maria Peltola
Ms. Peltola — the lone Democrat in the primary with 22 candidates — served in the Alaska House from 2009 to 2019 before becoming executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, which works with tribes to manage salmon resources. She has also served as a councilor in Bethel, a small town in western Alaska, and as a judge on the Orutsararmuit Native Council Tribal Court.
Ms. Peltola, 48, has put economic issues at the forefront of her campaign, calling for an extension of the expanded child tax credit, universal kindergarten as proposed in Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation, stronger labor protections and a public health care option. She supports abortion rights and wants to enshrine them in federal law.
On environmental issues, she has emphasized local ownership and control: “Decisions about where and how to harvest, drill or mine should reflect the priorities of the people closest to a proposed project.” her website says. In response to an Anchorage Daily News questionnaireshe said she would push for more oil supplies from Alaska for the time being, but added: “For every dollar we invest in developing non-renewable fossil fuels in the short term, we need to invest 10 times that amount in renewables in the near future.” long-term. .”
Ms. Peltola, a Yup’ik Eskimo, would be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Only five Native people — two Cherokee, one Chickasaw, one Ho-Chunk, and one Native Hawaiian — currently serve in Congress from each state.
“It’s been a long time since a native was sent to DC to work on behalf of Alaska,” she told The New York Times this spring.