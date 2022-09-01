Sarah Palin loses special election in Alaska

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin lost her bid to fill the vacant seat of the state in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Palin had hoped to make her political comeback in the special election to replace Republican Congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving 49 years in the House.

Despite winning her 2006 governorship campaign and former US President Donald Trump’s support for the campaign, Palin lost to Democrat Mary Peltola.

Peltola is the first Alaska Democrat to be elected to Congress since 2008, and the state’s first native national legislator.

However, Palin will again be in the ballot in the US midterm elections, which will take place on November 8.

This was the first Alaska election to use “ranking-choice” voting, where voters list candidates in order of preference. If no one achieves a majority in first place, the candidate in last place is eliminated and their votes are redistributed among the second choice of the voters. The process repeats until a candidate obtains a majority.

Palin was catapulted into the limelight when she was chosen by the late U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

Palin’s rise during the 2008 campaign is widely seen as paving the way for Trump to successfully take the White House eight years later.

Their norm-breaking brands were diametrically opposed to previous Republican flag bearers Mitt Romney and McCain.

In the midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, along with about a third of the Senate’s 100 seats.

