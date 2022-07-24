Sarah Murdoch’s brother allegedly tells shocked employee to ‘f**k off’ – but claims email hacked

Sarah Murdoch’s brother allegedly told one of his employees to “f**k off” in an email argument before claiming his account had been hacked.

Shaun O’Hare, whose model and actress sister is married to media mogul Lachlan Murdoch, runs the international consultancy Eutility.

A retiring energy broker argued with CEO Clynton Higgs and Chief Financial Officer Sara Marks when Mr O’Hare intervened.

“F**k off, you’re hanging out with me now,” he is said to have sent from his iPhone on July 14 in an email chain seen by Daily Mail Australia.

Shaun O’Hare is pictured with burlesque dancer Lucy Ellem arriving at his sister Sarah and Lachlan Murdoch’s 20th anniversary party at Bondi Icebergs in 2019.

The 55-year-old worker said he would file a complaint with the Fair Work Ombudsman about the email and the events leading up to it.

“I was absolutely shocked. I was disgusted, annoyed and scared when I saw that email,” he said in an interview.

Mr O’Hare, who had been called by the employee, sent a much more conciliatory follow-up, claiming he never sent the offending email.

“We’re tracing a possible email hack because I definitely didn’t send that email,” he wrote.

“I wish you all the best in your new endeavours, and I’m confident that both Clynton and yourself will sort this out. I’m certainly not involved in this.

“I’m sure our paths will cross again and I look forward to seeing you when we do.”

The employee rejected this explanation and said he was sure his former boss had sent the email.

Mr O’Hare stuck to his story when the Daily Mail Australia contacted him while on holiday in Spain and said he thought he had ‘fixed things’ with his ex-employee.

“It’s still under investigation… I don’t have the latest news from my office yet, I’ve been on vacation,” he said.

Mr O’Hare became engaged in October 2020 to burlesque dancer and model Lucy Ellem, known professionally as Lulu Belle.

“I told him that if I saw him on the street, I would shake his hand. It’s just one of those things that happens.’

However, the employee claimed that Mr O’Hare called him shortly after speaking to Daily Mail Australia and admitted to sending the ‘f**k off’ email.

“He apologized for the email, he said it was bad form,” he said.

The dispute arose when the employee resigned after six years from Eutility, an energy and telecommunications management company, to work for a competitor.

He claimed he owed about $10,000 in commissions, but the company dragged its feet, leading to the e-mail chain in which Mr. O’Hare intervened.

Ms Marks also agreed to let the broker keep his cell phone number, but Mr Higgs dropped the deal.

“Because you’re going to a competitor, I declined Sara’s offer,” he wrote in a text message.

The staffer also claimed that Mr O’Hare called him in November to say that if he didn’t improve his results, he would be out of a job by the end of March.

‘[Since the call] I hadn’t slept well and I did everything I could to improve and rebuild my result,” he wrote to Mr. O’Hare.

He claimed the call was illegal because he wasn’t warned beforehand or told what to do to improve, and he was later given an “unachievable” performance improvement plan to kick him out of the company.

Mr O’Hare strongly denies making the call.

While not on holiday in Europe, Mr O’Hare has spent much of the past few years during Covid at his Port Douglas holiday home in Far North Queensland, rather than at his Sydney home.

During that time, he became engaged to burlesque dancer and model Lucy Ellem, known professionally as Lulu Belle, in October 2020 after they began dating in November 2018.

“I’m thrilled to announce Lucy Ellem and my engagement to be married when these travel restrictions end…love you honey,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Ms. Ellem, who promotes herself as adept at the ‘art of seduction/burlesque/trapeze’, was even a guest at Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch’s 20th wedding anniversary in April 2019.

However, both of them changed their social media profile pictures to pictures without each other, and Mr. O’Hare was coy about their relationship status.

“Lucy and I are very good friends,” he said when asked if they were still together, confirming that she was not traveling to Europe with him.

When asked if that meant they were just friends and the engagement fell through, he replied, “That’s yet to be determined… She’s a beautiful girl.”

Moments later, he backtracked from his comments and said they were still together.

Mr O’Hare has two teenage daughters, Ashleigh and Tara, from a previous relationship.

He started Eutility in 1999 and is its Executive Director.