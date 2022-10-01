Sarah Murdoch flashes her rarely seen wedding ring as touches down in Australia

Sarah Murdoch was spotted touching down in Australia on Saturday morning after traveling on a commercial flight.

The 50-year-old British-Australian model wore her huge, rarely seen wedding ring as she carried her own luggage through the airport and carried a $3,400 Bottega Veneta handbag.

Known for her chic street style, Sarah donned a comfortable ensemble with a black long-sleeved top over a white tank top paired with a pair of loose-fitting black trousers.

The actress accessorized her ensemble with a black watch and sliders.

Keeping it practical for travel, Sarah kept her makeup and hair natural.

Sarah is married to media mogul Lachlan Murdoch, 51, who is currently in the middle of a legal battle with left-wing news website Crikey.

Murdoch claims an article published by the website Crikey made baseless, defamatory suggestions that he conspired with Donald Trump to overthrow the US government.

In a defamation suit filed in federal court, Murdoch sued over a June 29 statement by political editor Bernard Keane regarding the then Trump hearing and the January 6 Capitol riots.

In the piece, which was shared widely on social media, Keane called the former US president ‘treasonous’ and an ‘unhinged traitor’ and suggested that the Murdoch family, which owns and controls Fox News, was an ‘unspoken co-conspirator’.

While the article did not mention Lachlan Murdoch by name, instead referring to the Murdoch family, the Fox executive claims he was defamed and suffered serious damage to his reputation.

“Murdoch has been seriously injured in his character, personal reputation and professional reputation as a businessman and company director and has suffered and will continue to suffer significant harm, anxiety and embarrassment,” documents he filed with the court said.

The lawsuit targets the publisher behind the Crikey masthead, Private Media, as well as Keane and editor-in-chief Peter Fray.

Murdoch said he had not been contacted for comment before the June 29 article and subsequent related pieces published on the Crikey website, and had only complained to Private Media four times over a five-year period.

He also asks for a ban on the publication and promotion of the allegedly defamatory articles.