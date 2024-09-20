Sarah Michelle Gellar shares a rare image of her daughter Charlotte as she turns 15

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave fans a rare look at her daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze as she celebrated the teen’s 15th birthday on Thursday.

The Buffy star, 47, shares Charlotte and son Rocky James Prinze, 11, with longtime husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 48.

She and Freddie married in 2002 after starring in several successful films together, including I Know What You Did Last Summer and the live-action version of Scooby-Doo, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In honor of her eldest daughter’s special day, Sarah shared an emotional tribute to Charlotte on Instagram.

It included footage of the teenager showing off her impressive gymnastics skills on a training mat in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.

Charlotte, dressed in white shorts and a yellow tank top, is seen proudly performing a backflip for her mother.

Sarah set the video to Stevie Wonder’s 1980 hit, Happy Birthday.

In the caption of the post, the Cruel Intentions star expressed her “love” for her teenage daughter.

“We’re all jumping and doing cartwheels Charlotte because it’s your 15th birthday. I don’t know how it’s possible but I love you more every year,” she wrote along with a series of birthday-themed emojis.

Just one day after Charlotte’s birthday, Sarah and Freddie’s son Rocky will turn 12.

The beloved Hollywood couple waited six years after their 2002 nuptials to become parents for the first time.

Sarah was 32 and Freddie was 33 when they welcomed Charlotte on September 19, 2009.

They added Rocky to the family three years later, on September 20, 2012.

In a previous interview with PEOPLEFreddie said he and Sarah were “so happy” they waited until they were 30 to start a family.

“I’m so glad we didn’t have kids in our 20s. I just didn’t know anything about it. You have a lot more patience in your 30s and I feel like I appreciate it a lot more,” she told the outlet.

Freddie and Sarah are very private when it comes to their children, whom they have only shared on social media a handful of times.

When sharing photos, protective parents often cover their children’s faces with emojis to protect their privacy.

In late August, Sarah announced on Instagram that Charlotte had officially started her freshman year of high school.

“Time is sh*t,” the former CW star joked.

She included a video of herself dancing with her daughter and son’s “First Day of School” signs in the foyer of her home.

Charlotte made her red carpet debut in 2022 at the premiere of Sarah’s Netflix thriller, Do Revenge.

The mother-daughter duo were photographed hanging out with Sarah’s co-stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke at the event in Los Angeles.

Last year, Sarah revealed that Charlotte had caught the acting bug after years of watching her parents on screen.

“Does it scare me a lot? Well, we have rules in place,” she said. The thr‘She won’t be able to be in front of a camera until she graduates from high school.’

She said Charlotte thinks the rule is “unfair” because Gellar started acting at age four.

“Yes, I was (a child actress), but I wasn’t the daughter of two famous parents,” Sarah recalls telling the teenager.

“I will never stop him from being on a set. But he will not appear in front of the camera as long as he lives under our roof.

“There will be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there first,” the star explained.

Earlier this month, Sarah and her long-time husband, Freddie, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, the blonde beauty posted a sweet selfie with the She’s All That hunk to Instagram on September 1.

It showed Freddie hugging Sarah from behind as they holidayed at a seaside resort.

She simply captioned the post: ’22 @realfreddieprinze’