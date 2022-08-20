Sarah Michelle Gellar fondly remembers her vacation as she shares a trio of selfies to her Instagram

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a trio of snaps from her recent vacation on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The 45-year-old artist was spotted riding a commercial flight in two of her snaps, and she later took a selfie while enjoying a tropical beach.

The star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer wrote a short message that read: “I was in paradise…. Now you usually find me by the window.”

In paradise: Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a trio of snaps from her recent vacation on her Instagram account on Saturday

Gellar wore aviator style sunglasses and a white face covering on both of her selfies.

The Scooby-Doo actress wore a black vest and matching T-shirt in the first of her airplane photos.

The performer later changed to a green sleeveless shirt on the second of her flights.

She kept it casual in a black swimsuit offset by various shiny jewelry as she spent time by the ocean.

Stylish: Gellar wore aviator style sunglasses and a white face covering on both of her selfies

Staying comfortable: The performer later changed to a green sleeveless shirt on the second of her flights

Gellar previously shared a photo of herself spending time on her “vacay” with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr, on her Instagram account.

The actress and 46-year-old performer seemed to be making the most of their time in paradise as they posed for the picture.

She had also shared a video on her account earlier this week, which consisted of several photos taken during her outing.

The artist also wrote a short note in the caption of her post to indicate that she “was offline for two weeks to spend time with family and friends. It was just what I needed.’

Good company: Gellar previously shared a photo of herself spending time on her ‘vacay’ with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr, on her Instagram account

Looking back: She had also shared a video on her account earlier this week, which consisted of several photos taken during her outing

Making the most of it: The artist also wrote a short note in the caption of her post to indicate that she had “taken two weeks offline to spend time with family and friends.” It was exactly what I needed’

Although Gellar seemed to be making the most of her time in paradise, she is currently preparing to start work on the upcoming Wolf Pack series.

The program will serve as a spin-off of the hit television series Teen Wolf, which was based on the 1985 film of the same name.

The news about the actress was revealed by Deadlineand it was reported that she was appearing on a Comic-Con panel to promote the upcoming show.

Wolf Pack will be based on the book series of the same name, written by Edo Van Belkom.

Keeping busy: While Gellar seemed to be making the most of her time in paradise, she’s currently preparing to embark on the upcoming Wolf Pack series; she is seen in july

It’s about a pair of California teens whose lives change after a wildfire awakens a supernatural being.

Gellar is set to play Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator called in to capture the person who started the bushfire.

In addition to starring in the series, the actress will serve as one of the executive producers.

Wolf Pack is currently scheduled to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service later this year.