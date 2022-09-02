Sarah Michelle Gellar calls out Howard Stern for comments about how her marriage wouldn’t last

<!–

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated 20 years of marriage to Freddie Prize Jr. on Thursday. and rubbed it into Howard Stern’s face.

The 45-year-old actress shared a few photos commemorating the big anniversary, one taken shortly after their wedding and another in an idyllic tropical setting.

Gellar stared up at Prinze Jr. in the last photo with the sun setting behind the happy couple.

She then used her third post to call 68-year-old Stern, who more than 20 years ago asked Prinze if he “will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though you know it won’t be long?”

Prince Jr. knew for his part that the marriage would last. He immediately said that to Stern.

Stern quickly called him and asked him if he thought he knew ‘everything’.

“You think you know how you feel when you’re 35, you become a completely different man,” the radio host said.

Prinze Jr. replied, “And she’s going to be a very different woman, but it doesn’t matter.”

Stern then made a bet with Prinze Jr. that his marriage would not last 10 years.

“You’re going to hunt me down and say, ‘Howard, I owe you money,'” Stern said, quite sure of himself.

Happy Together: Sarah and Freddie Prinze Jr. met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer, which came out in 1997

In the photo of the bet, Michelle Gellar tagged @SternShow and wrote, “I think you owe us.”

Sarah and Freddie Prince Jr. met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer, which came out in 1997.

They started dating in 2000 and got engaged a year later. They married in 2002 in a ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The couple share two children: 12-year-old daughter Charlotte and 10-year-old son Rocky.