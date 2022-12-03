Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. keep the spark alive over date night

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, and Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, looked more in love than ever in a sweet photo they each shared on their separate Instagram stories on Friday.

The couple in love, who previously shared tips on how to have a happy marriage, enjoyed a special date night at the Blue Ribbon restaurant and captioned the “date night” message with a pair of animated pink hearts.

Freddie sported a casual look in a gray zip-up hoodie and sported a well-groomed beard with his salt-and-pepper hair thrown up in a mess.

Sarah looked gorgeous in a dark gray sweater with her long blonde locks to the side, a bit of eye makeup and a pink lip stain.

Two weeks ago, Freddie revealed he had never seen his wife’s hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, saying he wasn’t “the right audience” to watch the late ’90s supernatural drama.

The She’s All That star, who married Michelle Gellar in 2001, spoke about the Hollywood couple’s 20-year marriage in an interview with the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

When asked if he ever calls his wife by her character’s name Buffy, Prinze Jr. said, “Not only have I never called her Buffy, I’ve never even seen the show.”

“I wasn’t the demographic, in my defense. She was my girlfriend, then my wife [so] I’ve never called her that. We’ve been married 20 years, even longer together.’

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, aired from 1997 to 2003, about the period when the couple fell in love and got married.

Despite never seeing the show, the couple’s relationship is still going strong, with Prinze Jr. also shares his advice on how to maintain a long-term commitment.

‘I hesitate to give [relationship] advice, because what’s good for me can kill another, just like peanut butter,” he said, before explaining that cooking and cleaning and making his wife laugh are key to their thriving marriage.

‘My mother was a cook and I learned to cook, and I married someone who couldn’t cook. So I am necessary. She needs me to live and support herself!’ he joked.

“Number two is laughter. I’m still making her laugh.’

He added that he “loves doing laundry,” explaining, “I hate clutter. If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I’m cooking so there’s less s**t to watch.”

‘I can’t stand clutter: my room is spotless, my car is spotless. I’m a day late for a haircut and I’m going crazy,” he added.

“I saw a crooked photo in another man’s office and I had to step forward to straighten it. I can’t stand anything looking like junk.’

Prince Jr. returns to acting in the Netflix movie Christmas with You after taking a break from Hollywood to raise his kids.

Christmas with You marks his first romantic comedy in a decade, playing a father on screen for the first time.

Prinze Jr., who is of Puerto Rican, Italian and German descent and speaks fluent Spanish, added that he is very excited to “play a Latino” for the first time.

The star, who is famous for his role in the 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That, also revealed that he has not seen the remake starring TikTok star Addison Rae called He’s All That and that he accepted an offer to declined to appear. the film.

They now have two children: nine-year-old Charlotte and six-year-old Rocky.

Freddie P had already reached heartthrob status by the time he starred in She’s All That at age 22, with credits for I Know What You Did Last Summer and the sequel to his name – but She’s All That earned him three coveted Teen Choice Awards op.

Last month, Freddie attended a She’s All That reunion in Los Angeles. It’s been 23 years since She’s All That premiered in theaters in January 1999.

He went on to star in several more films, including Down to You (2000), Head Over Heels (2001), Summer Catch (2001), Scooby Doo (2002) and its sequel, and Jack and Jill vs. the World (2008). ).

He also kept busy on the small screen, first with a cameo on Friends features Ross and Rachel’s hot male nanny, and then several ongoing roles.

Freddie starred in his own show, Freddie, for one season from 2005 to 2006, as well as 24 in 2010.

He has also done voice work for Robot Chicken and Star Wars Rebels.