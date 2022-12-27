Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, poses in a black bikini

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares a new photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress rocked a black bikini under an off-white knit top as she posed outdoors in a pink White Lotus Resort & Spa cap.

This comes after she modeled a pink Barbie one-piece swimsuit on Christmas Day.

In her new post, she is alone in a cabin. The star is wearing a black swimsuit with her cover on as she touches her cap.

‘Holidays Sarah in her prime… Just hoping ‘some high-end gays’ join me,’ she wrote in her caption.

On Sunday she seemed ready for her close-up. She was flaunting her incredible figure while soaking up the sun during a tropical vacation.

The petite star, who recently wore ‘magic pants’ to gain some extra height, stood on a balcony and posed for her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world,” Gellar captioned her photo. ‘#barbiesdreamvacation’.

‘Someone call Greta Gerwig,’ wrote one witty follower, referring to the director of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Let’s get you in that movie. idc if they have to reshoot.

‘Who knew Barbie was a Slayer?’ another fan wrote.

Sarah starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003 and recently made waves by speaking out about the ‘toxic’ set.

But there was nothing toxic about Gellar’s lavish Christmas surroundings, as she and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, spent the holidays in Hawaii with their two children and close friends.

Sleighing Saint Nick: Gellar met a tropical version of Santa on Christmas Day when he posed for a photo with a shirtless, bearded Saint Nick. ‘Mama’s love [Santa emoji] too’, he captioned the hilarious image.

The Buffy and Her Prinze: The Grudge star and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 46, spent Christmas in Hawaii with their two children and close friends. Married for more than 20 years, the Scooby-Doo co-stars share a nine-year-old daughter named Charlotte and a six-year-old son named Rocky.

“Happy all!” Sarah wrote, captioning an Instagram photo of her and the She’s All That star.

Sporting festive glasses, the adorable couple hugged as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Married for more than 20 years, the Scooby-Doo co-stars share a nine-year-old daughter named Charlotte and a six-year-old son named Rocky.

Sarah documented their family fun on her Instagram story, posting images of their delicious Christmas Eve dinner.

Partying with friends: Sarah and Freddie have been on vacation with chef Bruce Bromberg and his wife Kerry Bromberg (pictured). The Brombergs cooked an amazing meal for Christmas Eve

Sarah and Freddie have been on vacation with Chef Bruce Bromberg and his wife Kerry Bromberg, and the culinary couple cooked up an amazing meal for everyone.

Appetizers included gourmet deviled eggs and two different types of potato latkes: one version topped with caviar and one topped with applesauce.

Plates of locks and tuna tartare were paired with tiers of fresh crackers, while a main course of braised leg was accompanied by scalloped potatoes, roasted carrots and green beans.

At the end of the night, Sarah shared her son Rocky’s sweet note to Santa: ‘Thank you for everything Santa. You are the Holly Jolly King and you put a smile on everyone’s face with gifts.’

And Gellar got to know a tropical version of Santa Claus on Christmas Day when he posed for a photo with a shirtless, bearded Saint Nicholas.

‘Mama’s love [Santa emoji] too’, he captioned the hilarious image.