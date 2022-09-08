Sarah Lawrence grad pleads guilty to conspiring with her classmate’s sex cult dad Larry Ray

Isabella Pollok, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a money laundering charge

A former Sarah Lawrence College student has pleaded guilty to helping her former classmate’s father launder money he earned extorting and pimping young women he met after moving into their home on campus .

Isabella Pollok, 31, pleaded guilty to money conspiracy charges in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, admitting she understood some of the laundered money was generated by sex trafficking.

“I know what I did was wrong and against the law,” Pollok told a federal judge when she gave the plea.

Pollok’s family has long maintained that she herself was a victim under the spell of Lawrence “Larry” Ray, who for a decade exploited his daughter’s close circle of friends by using threats and violence to enrich herself with millions of dollars while protecting their family. ruined. lives.

But prosecutors said she was well aware of Ray’s despicable schemes and manipulative “sex cult,” and lived with him in Manhattan for about 10 years after she graduated, sharing in the wealth extorted from her classmates.

Isabella Pollok leaves court with her lawyer after pleading guilty in the Sarah Lawrence sex cult case. She was the only co-defendant charged with convicted mastermind Larry Ray

Pollok’s surprising admission of guilt came five months after Ray was convicted of, among other things, racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Ray, 62, is sentenced to life in prison on December 1.

Pollok faces up to five years in prison and a fine ranging from $30,000 to $300,000 if convicted in February by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Ray’s trial details his psychologically manipulative relationship with young women he met in the fall of 2010 at Sarah Lawrence College, a small liberal arts college in New York.

Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm after serving a jail term for a securities fraud conviction.

Prosecutors said he was able to carry out his crimes with the help of his daughter and Pollok after befriending the young ladies and setting himself up as a fatherly figure who could help them overcome their problems.

But over time, the young victims got stuck in a nightmare.

Prosecutors say that in one case, Ray tied one of his victims to a chair, covered her head with a plastic bag and nearly choked her before forcing her to hand over $500,000 she had earned in forced prostitution.

Ray’s daughter Talia was not charged in the case, although a federal judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to name her as a potential co-conspirator at Ray’s trial.

Pollock can be seen in an undated photo prior to her prosecution in the sex cult case

As part of her plea, Pollok had to admit that she knew some of the money she conspired to launder from 2014 to 2019 was generated by sex trafficking

Under the terms of the plea deal, Pollok (seen with her attorney) faces a maximum sentence of five years, which is also the set federal guidelines range of her offense

US Assistant US Attorney Molly Bracewell said during Pollok’s plea proceedings that the government would have used much of the same evidence revealed at Ray’s trial if Pollok had chosen to proceed with the trial.

During Ray’s trial, the jurors were shown portions of video and audio recordings in which Ray convinced students that they had harmed him and his property and owed him hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation.

He also convinced some of them to admit that they had tried to poison him.

A woman testified at his trial that she became convinced she had tried to poison him and Ray paid $2.5 million from her earnings as a prostitute after he persuaded her to sell herself to men to compensate him.

She said she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments over four years, averaging between $10,000 and $50,000 a week.

But Ray’s lawyers claimed that he had fallen victim to former friends who made up their stories, and that the young people he moved in with his daughter’s dorm room made him feel paranoid and attacked.

US attorney Geoffrey Berman points to a photo of Lawrence Ray during a February 2020 press conference in New York

Larry Ray can be seen in a court sketch during his trial, which shows his psychologically manipulative relationship with young women he met at Sarah Lawrence College in the fall of 2010.

Ray’s lawyers claimed he was the victim of former friends who made up their stories

“Everyone was out to get him, Larry said,” federal defense attorney Marne Lenox said, portraying his daughter’s friends as “storytellers” who he believed had deliberately poisoned him.

The process was interrupted twice when Ray was taken to hospital in an ambulance for unknown illnesses.

As part of her plea, Pollok had to admit that she knew some of the money she conspired to launder from 2014 to 2019 was generated by illegal activities, including sex trafficking.

Bracewell said it was unclear whether Pollok could be required to register as a sex offender in some states in the future, depending on their rules.

David Bertan, a lawyer for Pollok, said outside the court that her lawyers were pleased that the plea deal reached last month will allow his client to “go on with her life”.

Pollok did not speak to reporters as she left the courtroom.