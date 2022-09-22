Sarah Jessica Parker takes to Instagram to reveal And Just Like That season two underway for HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the second season of And Just Like That was underway on Wednesday by posting a script to Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress shared an image from the front page of ‘And Just Like That…’ identifying it as ‘Episode 201’, along with the title in purple.

‘@justlikethatmax Just as much. For now. X, SJ,” Sarah wrote in the caption for her approximately 8.4 million followers.

Season two: Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that season two of And Just Like That was underway on Wednesday by posting a script to Instagram

Sara Ramirez, 47, who participated in the Sex And The City revival for season one, also posted on Instagram about the start of season two with the production.

She shared a photo of scripts and guidelines for the HBO Max series.

“shhhhh…,” Sara wrote in the caption for her roughly 2.3 million followers.

She apparently took the photo at a cast table, as she had a name tag for season two featuring her character Che.

Starring: The 57-year-old actress, who was seen in New York City earlier this month, shared a front page image of ‘And Just Like That…’ identifying it as ‘Episode 201’, along with the title that was scribbled in purple

On the table: Sara Ramirez, 47, who participated in the Sex And The City revival for season one, also posted about the start of season two with the production on Instagram

Character Returns: Sara, seen in New York City in June 2019, joined season one of the revival as new character Che

And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max in December 2021, and the season finale was released in February.

The series was renewed for a second season in March.

And Just Like That is a revival and sequel to the HBO series Sex And The City, set 11 years after the events of the 2010 movie Sex And The City 2.

Reunited: Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis star in And Just Like That season one still

Sarah, Cynthia Nixon, 56, and Kristin Davis, 57, reprise their roles from the original series.

Kim Cattrall, 66, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, did not return for And Just Like That.

