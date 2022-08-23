Sarah Jessica Parker sports sweatpants as she takes daughter Marion, 13, shopping in the Hamptons

<!–

Sarah Jessica Parker spent some quality time with her daughter Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick while she ran her errands in the Hamptons.

The Sex and the City star, 57, sported a casual ensemble for the day, wearing a loose-fitting off-the-shoulder gray top with a green bra strap peeking underneath as she indulged in retail therapy with her 13-year-old little Me.

The actress paired the laid-back look with comfy white sweatpants, black flip flops and some oversized shades covering her eyes.

The Golden Globe Award winner wore a black shoulder bag for her shopping adventure.

The star wore her silver locks pulled away from her face and styled back in a sleek bun.

She seemed to have a fresh face all day and let her natural features shine through.

Meanwhile, Marion – who Sarah shares with husband of 25 years Matthew Broderick, 60 – showed off her youthful sense of style in a white T-shirt, pink shorts and sandals.

Aside from Marion, the couple also share her twin brother, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, 13, as well as son James Wilkie Broderick, 19.

Parker chatted with People in February 2018 of her marriage, she said that a key factor for a happy marriage is adapting to a partner’s changing needs.

“Your needs are shifting,” Parker said. “You and your partner are going to change. It seems so crazy, but I think you’re very lucky if you like that person. I just still really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I’m literally learning about him every day. I’m like, “What are you doing? What are you reading?”

Parker told the publication that she thinks “marriage has a lot of vitality” and “If you’re lucky, it’s just this dazzling organism.”

Prior to dating, both Parker and Broderick were involved in high-profile relationships: Parker was romantically linked to Robert Downey, Jr., Nicolas Cage, and the late John F. Kennedy Jr., while Broderick was linked to Helen Hunt and Jennifer Gray.