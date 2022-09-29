Sarah Jessica Parker reveals step-father passed away after abruptly leaving gala to be by his side

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the heartbreaking news that her stepfather passed away from a “sudden and unexpected illness” hours after she abruptly left a New York City gala to be by his side.

Fans were left concerned for the 57-year-old Sex and the City star after news hit the web that she had walked out of the New York Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, where she was to be honored. , moments after his arrival due to a ‘devastating family situation.’

Now, he has revealed that his stepfather, Paul Griffin Forste, has tragically died at the age of 76.

“Our family is sad to announce that after a sudden and unexpected illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at the age of 76,” the actress’s family said in a statement to page six.

‘In his final moments he was surrounded by the love and gratitude of his loving wife, Barbara, 54, and their children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Paul will be remembered in the spirit of loving-kindness that was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his firm belief in making the world a more compassionate, tolerant and beautiful place for all.”

SJP’s mother, Barbara Parker, divorced her father, Stephen Parker, when she was just three years old and soon after remarried Forste, who worked as a truck driver and account executive.

