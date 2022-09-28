Sarah Jessica Parker poses with twins Marion and Tabitha, 13, at premiere of Hocus Pocus sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker beamed as she posed with her twin daughters at the New York premiere of her new movie Hocus Pocus 2.

The Sex And The City icon shares her 13-year-old girls Marion and Tabitha with her longtime husband Matthew Broderick.

Matthew was also seen with Sarah Jessica and their daughters as they all posed for group photos.

Sarah Jessica flashed her signature megawatt smile as she wrapped her arms around both of her daughters as the shutterbugs snapped at them.

She was characteristically lively in a glittering tunic with purple and pink floral embroidery and a glittering trim.

She paired a pair of cropped purple harem pants with bright pink shoes and accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup.

The Ed Wood actress let her signature luxurious, dirty blonde hair fall freely over her shoulders and adorned it with a sleek black clutch.

Meanwhile, her bespectacled husband cut a professorial figure in an autumn brown suit with a silver and burgundy tie.

Sarah Jessica, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who starred in the original 1993 film Hocus Pocus, have all returned for the sequel.

They reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches recalled from beyond the grave.

Michael Henry, Daryl Jim Diaz and Tim Murray played the teens in the 1993 film directed by Kenny Ortega, who later headed High School Musical.

Meanwhile, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham play the group of youngsters who, along with the Sandersons, lead the cast of the new film.

The Hocus Pocus movies see the Sanderson sisters prowl the streets of Salem, Massachusetts – the site of the famous colonial-era witchcraft case.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be out on Disney+ on September 30, giving fans plenty of time to check it out before Halloween this year.

Brutal: The Hocus Pocus films see the Sanderson sisters stalking the streets of Salem, Massachusetts – site of the famous colonial-era witch case