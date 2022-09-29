Sarah Jessica Parker left New York City Ballet gala due to ‘sudden devastating family situation’

<!–

Sarah Jessica Parker abruptly left a gala where she was being honored due to a family emergency.

The 57-year-old actress was being recognized at the New York Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night, but had to leave moments after arriving at the event.

The star-studded gala hosted by the organization in which she serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors was held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

He apparently came and left quickly as a source said. page six that it was announced from the stage that he had left due to a ‘sudden and devastating family situation’.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Parker’s representatives for comment and has yet to hear back.

The star-studded gala has been a resounding success for the ballet, earning $24 million since its inception in 2012, according to Page Six.

Parker was to be honored for “her vision and leadership of the Fall Fashion Gala” in addition to several Fall Fashion Gala designers and choreographers.

Regardless of Sarah’s absence, the gala was attended by many stars, including Julia Fox and Solange Knowles, who made history after becoming the first black woman to compose a ballet for the organization.

The event celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Fall Fashion Gala which unites “acclaimed choreographers with some of the fashion world’s most exciting talents and, in the process, has led to the creation of nearly 30 ballets that have reinvigorated the art form.”

Shining star: Despite Sarah’s absence, the gala was attended by many stars, including Julia Fox.

Guest of honor: Solange Knowles was also there when she made history after becoming the first black woman to compose a ballet for the organization.

A day earlier, Parker attended a different high-profile event when her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha joined her at the New York premiere of her new movie Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Sex And The City icon shares her 13-year-old daughters with her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick, and the actor also attended the red carpet launch.

Striking a sleek figure in a sleek gray suit, Matthew could also be seen reunited with Sarah Jessica and their daughters as they posed for group photos.

Family night: A day earlier, Parker attended a different high-profile event when her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha joined her at the New York premiere of her new movie Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday