Sarah Jessica Parker joins Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in front row of Fendi show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah Jessica Parker cut a quintessentially stylish figure when she attended the Fendi show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The actress, 57, beamed at the star-studded event where she sat front row alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts.

Sarah Jessica wore a gray houndstooth blazer for the event, which she paired with a light gray skirt.

Good looks: Sarah Jessica Parker cut a typically stylish figure when she attended the Fendi show during New York Fashion Week on Friday

The Sex And The City star added height to her frame with a pair of teal heels, while also sporting a lavender handbag.

Sarah Jessica let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a striking necklace.

Kim opted for a silver-beige long sleeve sequined dress, while Naomi wore a gray checkered mini dress.

Held in February and September each year, New York Fashion Week is a biannual series of events showcasing international fashion collections to buyers, the press and the general public.

Front row: The actress, 57, looked radiant at the star-studded event where she sat front row alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts (photo with LaLa Anthony, left)

Style: Sarah Jessica wore a gray houndstooth blazer for the event which she paired with a light gray skirt

Along with Paris, London and Milan, it is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the ‘Big 4’

The outing comes after Sarah Jessica recently opened up about showing off her natural gray hair, saying she disagreed with people calling her “brave.”

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said: “It has been months and months of conversations about how brave I am to have gray hair.

“I was like, please cheer someone else’s courage somewhere!”

Outfit: Kim opted for a silver-beige long-sleeved sequin dress, while Naomi wore a gray checkered mini dress

Sarah Jessica is married to fellow actor Matthew Broderick, with parents son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13.

Speaking to Peoplew in February 2018 about her marriage, the star said a key factor in a happy marriage is adapting to a partner’s changing needs.

She said, “Your needs are shifting. You and your partner are going to change. It seems so crazy, but I think you’re very lucky if you like that person.

‘I still like him a lot. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I’m literally learning about him every day. I’m like, ‘What are you doing? You read what?”