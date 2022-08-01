Sarah Jessica Parker has fun during a tasting of her new Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc

Sarah Jessica Parker had some fun with friends this weekend.

The Sex And The City vet attended the latest Invivo X, SJP wine tasting and blending session with Invivo co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron. It’s been years since they spent time together as they broke up due to COVID-19.

Parker told DailyMail.com: ‘Their latest 2022 Sauvignon Blanc blend is tropical and has lovely fresh citrus flavors with a full and round mouthfeel and a long finish. We are eager for our customers around the world to try it.”

A look at her free time: Sarah Jessica Parker had some fun with friends this weekend

Her Friends: The Sex And The City vet attended the latest Invivo X, SJP wine tasting and blending session with Invivo co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron

Also in attendance was famed fashion photographer and longtime friend of Invivo, Nigel Barker.

Sarah looked gorgeous in a prairie girl lace and plaid dress with her blond hair up.

The company added: ‘Cheers to another fantastic blending session with #invivo co-founders Tim and Rob and our wine partner @sarahjessicaparker! We came, we saw, we drank a lot of delicious wine – and we can’t wait to share the new vintages with you.

Adorable Parker: Sarah looked gorgeous in a prairie girl lace and plaid dress with her blonde hair up

Hey DM! Parker told DailyMail.com: ‘Their latest 2022 Sauvignon Blanc blend is tropical and has lovely fresh citrus flavors with a full and round mouthfeel and a long finish’

“Special thanks to @nigelbarker for taking fantastic photos and @baccarathotels for hosting.”

The wine partners recently came together at the Baccarat Hotel in New York to create the fourth vintage of their award-winning New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Invivo X, SJP.

This was the first time in more than three years that they have personally blended their wine – the last two vintages were blended virtually during Covid.

Back to it: It’s been years since they spent time together as they broke up due to COVID-19

They were all “very excited” to do this all together as Sarah Jessica is very involved in the winemaking process for her brand, the actress told DailyMail.com.

Last year, Parker and her Invivo X, SJP Cofounders, released a third vintage of their award-winning Sauvignon Blanc.

Parker shared with DailyMail.com an exclusive video from their wine tasting and blending session that reveals what really goes into making the wine behind the ‘X’ on the bottle.

Happy to share: “We’d like our customers around the world to try it,” she also told DailyMail.com

Pop it! The company added: ‘Cheers to another fantastic blending session with #invivo co-founders Tim and Rob and our wine partner @sarahjessicaparker!’

Wine Chat: ‘We came, we saw, we drank a lot of delicious wine – and we can’t wait to share the new vintages with you’, added

“Blend sessions with my Invivo partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron are always a fun and fulfilling experience,” the New Yorker told DailyMail.com exclusively.

“Of course I usually prefer to be in their physical company, but after three virtual blending sessions, we’ve learned to make the most of it,” adds the mother of three.

“They are both so knowledgeable and continue to teach and guide me through every session,” admitted the movie star who got into the wine business only a few years ago.

Wine Woman: They were all “very excited” to do this all together as Sarah Jessica is very involved in the winemaking process for her brand, the actress told DailyMail.com

In 2021: Last year Parker and her Invivo X, SJP Cofounders released a third vintage of their award-winning Sauvignon Blanc

And she added that working on her wines is definitely a fun side effect of acting.

“This is our third Sauvignon Blanc together, but each process was so different,” continues Parker, who is married to actor Matthew Broderick.

“We always like to try new things, but with this vintage we decided to put several samples together into one creation and ended up with a creation that is incredibly unique, but still a Sauvignon Blanc at heart. ‘

Sarah then added to DailyMail.com: “I’m proud of all of our creations, but the notes in this one are spectacular. I am proud of our Invivo family and excited to bring this vintage to life and share it with our fans.”

Wine chit chat: Parker shared with DailyMail.com an exclusive video from their wine tasting and blending session that reveals what really goes into making the wine behind the ‘X’ on the bottle

Sarah plays an important role in wine blending, which is the final stage of the winemaking process where winemakers combine different wines from different estates to create one ultimate blend that brings out the best features of them all.

Typically, Sarah and her New Zealand-based Invivo business partners, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, personally blend the new vintages of their wines, but have adapted to current international travel restrictions by adding the last three new vintages of their wines ( Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé) virtually.

Following the March Sauvignon Blanc harvest in New Zealand’s Marlborough region, six Sauvignon Blanc wines were created by Invivo Co-Founder and Winemaker Rob, and sent across the Atlantic to Sarah Jessica, along with wine blending equipment.