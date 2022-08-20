Sarah Jayne Dunn turns up the heat in a semi-sheer mesh bodysuit and leather harness

<!–

She never hesitates to show off the seta on social media.

And Sarah Jayne Dunn showed off her incredible figure in a semi-sheer mesh bodysuit and leather harness in a positive Instagram post on Saturday.

The former Hollyoaks actress, 40, looked sensational in the snappy snap as she penned some advice to her followers.

Amazing: Sarah Jayne Dunn, 40, showed off her incredible figure in a semi-sheer mesh bodysuit and leather harness in a positive Instagram post on Saturday

Sarah’s blonde locks posed in her bedroom and fell in a straight style as she opted for a glamorous makeup look.

She wrote: “Let’s try again because Instagram seems to have a problem with body positivity posts.

In the words of the iconic Moira Rose: Allow me to give you some advice. Now take a thousand naked pictures of yourself.’

Uplifting: The former Hollyoaks actress looked sensational in the snappy snap as she penned some advice to her followers

Sarah continued, “Right now you might be thinking, “Oh, I’m too creepy.”, or, “Nobody wants to see these little boobies.” But trust me, one day you’ll look at those pictures with much kinder eyes and say, “Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!”

The post comes as the actress revealed that it took her more than a year to feel normal again after a difficult birth with her son.

Sarah shares six-year-old son Stanley with her husband, fitness trainer, Jonathan Smith.

‘I wish I had known’: The message comes as the actress revealed that it took more than a year to feel normal again after a difficult birth with her son

The star is now candid about the health issues she had caused by the birth and how they affected her confidence and sex life.

The model told fans while talking about mother bodies podcast the NHS needs to prepare mothers for the realities of life after childbirth.

The podcast host Hot and Bothered also added that women should get the honest truth about how long it takes to recover after welcoming a child.

Family: The former Hollyoaks actress shares six-year-old son Stanley with her fitness trainer husband, Jonathan Smith

Sarah said, “I didn’t feel like there was anyone I could really reach other than going to the doctor.

“And it wasn’t a big problem for them. While for me it really affected my daily life [life].’

She added: ‘There’s all this emphasis on getting your body back into a certain shape or size, but really nobody talks about the medical implications and how difficult they can be.

“I never, never expected, a year after I had Stanley, to still have problems arising from birth.”