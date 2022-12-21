Sarah Jayne Dunn sends temperatures soaring as she slips into a racy red Santa outfit

<!–

Sarah Jayne Dunn was feeling festive as she slipped her figure into a sassy Santa outfit on Wednesday.

The actress, 41, looked fabulous in a red bodysuit with a black belt that was tight around her tiny waist.

She completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots and a festive hat as she posed for a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps.

Sarah opted for a dewy glam makeup look with a bold red lip, as she styled her blonde locks into loose curls.

She then changed into the same racy out but in green while wearing a pair of extremely high heeled boots.

Sarah was sacked from Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in November 2021, but now Sarah has reportedly made £700,000 on the X-rated OnlyFans subscription site, a year after being sacked from her £120,000 acting job.

This would mean she now earns an average of £13,500 a week, before tax, with a report claiming the savvy former soap star used some of the money to buy a rental property.

Fans pay £12 a month to see her spicy content, and so far Sarah – who is fast approaching 250,000 ‘likes’ on the X-rated site. – uploaded 925 sexy posts.

And according to The Sun, her company Catpig Ltd has a corporate income tax of £126,550, meaning Sarah had a taxable income of around £630,000.

But deducting her costs and expenses, the former Hollyoaks star’s turnover was probably more in the region of £700,000.

The publication has also reported that Sarah has also invested £250,000 of her huge earnings into buying a 2 bedroom semi-detached rental property in Cheshire after setting up a firm called Catpig Properties Ltd.

In October, Sarah Jayne celebrated a year on OnlyFans and vowed to continue “making waves.”

She admitted that joining the online subscription service was “damn scary” but that it had taken her on a journey of “taking back freedom and control.”

Because the former actress said she was very happy with the amount of support she had received and that she wanted to empower other women.

The actress admitted that she would rather shoot for OnlyFans than do similar sexy shoots for Hollyoaks, where she said she had no control over the final product.

Sarah Jayne acknowledged that her son Stanley will one day be able to see pictures of her in lingerie all over the internet, but said she hopes to raise him to be an “understanding man” who will know his mother “took control of her” living with her career choice.

And while she’s enjoying the freedom OnlyFans has given her, Sarah Jayne said she won’t be doing it forever.