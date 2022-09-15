Sarah Jayne Dunn cuts a stylish figure as she steps out with son Stanley, six, in Manchester

She recently revealed that she feels “sexier than ever” since becoming a mother.

And former Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn looked stunning on Thursday as she attended a Boodles jewelery event in Manchester with her son Stanley, six.

The blonde beauty, 40, slipped into a chic black jumpsuit, hugging every inch of her incredible figure.

Quality time: Sarah Jayne Dunn, 40, cut a stylish figure in a black jumpsuit as she attended a jewelry launch with her son Stanley, six, in Manchester on Thursday

The stylish ensemble featured a gold buckle and zip details, while also opting for a range of matching gold accessories.

The stunner slipped her feet into metal heels, and also wore gold earrings and a matching cross-body bag.

Sarah Jayne, who shares her son with husband Jonathan Smith, opted for a radiant makeup palette and wore her blonde locks in a 70s-inspired blow dryer.

Golden Girl: The stylish ensemble featured a gold buckle and zip with color details, while she opted for a range of matching gold accessories

She walked hand in hand with her son Stanley, who wore a checked shirt and green T-shirt with dark jeans.

It comes after Sarah revealed that self-confidence didn’t come naturally to her when she was younger, but that she’s more comfortable in her own skin since she turned 40.

Speak with Fantastic magazine, Sarah Jayne said she had complications while giving birth to Stanley, which meant she and her husband Jonathan Smith couldn’t have sex for months.

Gorgeous: Sarah Jayne opted for a radiant makeup palette while sporting her blonde locks in a 70s-inspired blow dryer

She said, “Having Stanley was a pivotal moment. I feel more confident and sexier than ever before, almost superhuman.

“I feel like a woman who can do anything, I’ve worked hard to make my body feel strong and that’s where my confidence comes from.”

Sarah Jayne, who was fired from Hollyoaks after joining the X-rated content site OnlyFans, said she now cares less about what people think of her and who she is.

Mother and son: She walked hand in hand with her son Stanley, who wore a plaid shirt and green T-shirt with dark jeans

The actress has been open about her difficult birth with Stanley in 2016, when she suffered a painful second-degree tear.

Sarah Jayne said she went into labor for about nine hours, then insisted for another four hours and was kept in the hospital for a week after that.

The star said that while she never had postpartum depression, she did feel “lonely” and “very emotional” after the birth.

Sarah Jayne and Jonathan waited a few months to have sex again, with the soap star saying he was “super understanding.”

Body Confidence: It comes after the actress revealed she’s been more in her own skin since turning 40 (pictured with husband Jonathan and son Stanley)

She added: “The first time you have sex after having a child, it’s very careful. You still have your libido, but you have to be less spontaneous and think more about the logistics.’

Sarah Jayne now reportedly earns around £7,000 a week posting saucy lingerie snaps on OnlyFans, where subscribers pay to see her posts.

The actress admitted that she prefers shooting for OnlyFans over doing equally sexy shoots for Hollyoaks, where she said she had no control over the finished product.

Sarah Jaye acknowledged that her son will one day be able to see photos of her in lingerie all over the internet, but said she hopes to raise him to be an “understanding man” who knows his mother “took back control of her life” with her career choice.

While she enjoys the freedom OnlyFans has given her, Sarah Jayne said she won’t do it forever.