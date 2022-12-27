Sarah Jayne Dunn appears naked lying on her bed promoting her OnlyFans page

Sarah Jayne Dunn left little to the imagination on Instagram on Monday when she appeared nude while lounging on her bed promoting her OnlyFans page.

The actress, 41, put on an extremely daring display as she lay on her side with her blonde locks pulled back as she posed up a storm for the sizzling snap.

Sarah kept her modesty by adding a large sticker on her body that read ‘Happy Boxing Day’.

To her Instagram Story, the former Hollyoaks star added a link to her OnlyFans page while promoting her festive sale on the X-rated site.

She wrote: “Yeah, you know the drill.”

It comes after Sarah was feeling festive when she slid her figure into a fancy Santa outfit last week.

The beauty looked amazing in a red bodysuit with a black belt cinching her petite waist.

She completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots and a festive hat as she posed for a plethora of sizzling Instagram snaps.

Sarah was fired from Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks in November 2021, but Sarah has now reportedly made £700,000 from the X-rated subscription site OnlyFans, a year after she was fired from her £120,000 acting job. .

This would mean he now earns an average of £13,500 a week, before tax, with a report claiming the savvy former soap star has used some of the cash to buy a rental property.

Fans pay £12 a month to view her racy content and so far Sarah – who is fast approaching 250,000 likes on the X-rated site – has uploaded 925 sexy posts.

And, according to The Sun, her company Catpig Ltd has a corporate tax bill of £126,550, meaning Sarah had taxable income of around £630,000.

But with his costs and expenses deducted, the former Hollyoaks star’s turnover was probably more than around £700,000.

The publication also reported that Sarah also invested £250,000 of her huge winnings in the purchase of a 2-bedroom semi-detached rental property in Cheshire after setting up a company called Catpig Properties Ltd.

In October, Sarah Jayne celebrated a year on OnlyFans and vowed to continue to ‘make waves’.

She admitted that joining the online subscription service was “scary as hell” but that it had taken her on a journey of “freedom and regaining control.”

Because the former actress said she was excited by the amount of support she’s received and happy to be able to empower other women.

The actress admitted that she would rather shoot for OnlyFans than do similar sexy shots for Hollyoaks, where she said she was not in control of the final product.

Sarah Jayne acknowledged that her son Stanley will be able to see photos of her in lingerie on the internet one day, but said she hopes to raise him to be an “understanding man” who will know his mother has “taken back control” of her. her life with her career choice.

And, while she enjoys the freedom OnlyFans has given her, Sarah Jayne said she won’t be around forever.