Sarah Jayne Dunn and Zara Holland stun at the Look Fantastic x GHD Christmas party

Sarah Jayne Dunn and Zara Holland were both glamorous as they stepped into the Look Fantastic x GHD Christmas party on Wednesday night.

The friends appeared to be jovial as they walked arm in arm as they arrived at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester for the glitzy holiday party.

Sarah Jayne, 41, looked elegant in a white satin dress patterned with small purple floral designs and chic bow-tie sleeves.

Elegant: Sarah Jayne Dunn and Zara Holland both had glamorous displays as they stepped out at the Look Fantastic x GHD Christmas party on Wednesday night

She added a touch of glitter to her ensemble with a pair of pointy silver stilettos and accessorized with a sparkly silver bracelet and hoop earrings.

The Hollyoaks actress accentuated her natural beauty with a glamorous makeup palette and loosely styled her golden locks in a straight manner.

She was joined by her boyfriend Zara, 27, who put on a very leggy display in a sequin-embellished black mini dress.

The former Love Island star gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of strapped-on heels and slung a black handbag over one shoulder.

Glam: Sarah Jayne, 41, cuts an elegant figure in a white satin dress patterned with small purple floral designs and chic bow sleeves

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and enhanced her good looks with a slick mascara and a touch of rouge.

Their latest outing comes after Sarah Jayne took to Instagram in October to write a poignant post to mark a year since she joined OnlyFans.

The star, who was fired from Hollyoaks after joining the site, said she had “zero regrets” about her decision and was “grateful” for the opportunities it had given her.

She admitted that joining the online subscription service was “scary as hell” at first, but it had taken her on a journey of “freedom and taking back control” ever since.

All smiles: The friends seemed to be in a jovial spirit as they walked arm in arm as they arrived at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester for the glitzy festive bash

She wrote, “A year later. One year ago today I stood my ground for one of the first times in my life.

“It was horribly scary, I didn’t really know which direction this journey would take me, I just knew I had to do what was right for me and my family, hold my ground and follow my heart and gut has taken me on the most exciting journey of the past year.

‘A journey of freedom, empowerment, taking back control, joy and fun. I believe everything happens for a reason and I don’t regret my choices.’

Dazzling: Former Love Island star Zara, 27, put on a very leggy display in a black mini dress embellished with sequins

She said she was very happy with the amount of support she had received and that she was happy to empower other women.

“It’s never too late to throw a plot twist into your life story, we only get this life once and this chance once, so you do it and do it to the max. Here’s to another year of making waves,” she added.

Sarah Jayne is now reportedly making around £7,000 a week by posting racy lingerie photos to OnlyFans, where subscribers pay to see her posts.