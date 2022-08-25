Sarah Jayne Dunn, 40, reveals she feels ‘sexier than ever before’ since becoming a mother

<!–

Sarah Jayne Dunn has shared how she feels sexier than ever since she became a mother to her son Stanley, now five.

The former Hollyoaks actress revealed that self-confidence didn’t come naturally to her when she was younger, but that she’s been more comfortable since she turned 40.

Speak with Fantastic magazine, Sarah Jayne said she suffered from complications during the birth, which meant she and her husband Jonathan Smith couldn’t have sex for months.

She said, “Having Stanley was a pivotal moment. I feel more confident and sexier than ever before, almost superhuman.

“I feel like a woman who can do anything, I’ve worked hard to make my body feel strong and that’s where my confidence comes from.”

Sarah Jayne, who was fired from Hollyoaks after joining the X-rated content site OnlyFans, said she now cares less about what people think of her and who she is.

The actress has been open about her difficult birth with Stanley in 2016, when she suffered a painful second-degree tear.

Sarah Jayne said she went into labor for about nine hours, then insisted for another four hours and was kept in the hospital for a week after that.

The star said that while she never had postpartum depression, she did feel “lonely” and “very emotional” after the birth.

Sarah Jayne and Jonathan waited a few months to have sex with the soap star again, saying he was “super understanding.”

She added: “The first time you have sex after having a child, it’s very careful. You still have your libido, but you have to be less spontaneous and think more about the logistics.’

She said, “Having Stanley was a pivotal moment. I feel more confident and sexier than ever before, almost superhuman” (pictured with husband Jonathan and son Stanley)

Sarah Jayne now reportedly earns around £7,000 a week posting saucy lingerie snaps on OnlyFans, where subscribers pay to see her posts.

The actress admitted that she prefers shooting for OnlyFans over doing equally sexy shoots for Hollyoaks, where she had no control over the finished product.

Sarah Jaye acknowledged that her son will one day be able to see pictures of her in lingerie all over the internet, but said she hopes to raise him to be an “understanding man” who will know that his mother “took back control of her life” with her career choice.

While she enjoys the freedom OnlyFans has given her, Sarah Jayne said she won’t do it forever.