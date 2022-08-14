Sarah-Jane Wilson of The Block accuses co-star Elle Ferguson of blocking her on Instagram

Sarah-Jane Wilson has accused Elle Ferguson of blocking her on Instagram following her departure from The Block.

Influencers Elle and her fiancé Joel Patfull sensationally ended The Block’s Tree Change season after just 48 recordings earlier this year.

Sarah has now claimed that Elle recently blocked her on social media, as she discussed the scandal during an appearance on Channel Nine’s Weekend Today on Sunday.

Today host Belinda Russell asked, “You haven’t had any contact with (Elle and Joel) since they left?”

‘No, I’m blocked. She blocked me on Instagram,” Sarah-Jane said.

“I went to show someone her page the other day because they said, ‘Who is this person?'”

“And then I thought, ‘Oh my god, I made it, I made it in the world, a celebrity blocked me.'”

It comes after Elle and her footy star fiancé Joel made headlines for pulling out of The Block just 48 hours after filming.

The couple made the difficult decision to leave after Joel’s mother Trish broke her neck during a fall at her Adelaide home.

Joel’s mother reportedly broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist.

After their departure, Elle, 36, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple’s suitcases at Melbourne Airport, captioning it: ‘Wherever you are in the world, whatever you’re doing, family always comes first.’

A Channel Nine spokesperson confirmed their departure to Daily Mail Australia, saying: ‘Over the weekend we were surprised to find one of our new entrant teams leaving The Block a few days after filming for the upcoming season.

“We wish them all the best for the future and are excited to cast two new Aussies for the opportunity of a lifetime on The Block. The Block Tree Change will be broadcast later this year as planned.’

Host Scott Cam has since accused the pair of fleeing The Block in the middle of the night and not providing an explanation for their departure.

He dismissed their apology, telling News.com.au that although Joel’s mother injured herself before filming began, this was not the excuse the couple gave for throwing in the towel.

In fact, he claims, they gave no apology at all.

“They gave us no reason why they left. They never told us about visiting their sick mother,” the old host said on Tuesday.

‘We flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them in a hotel so they could see [Joel’s mother]and they came back and said everything is fine,” he added.

‘They never spoke to us’ [about quitting]; they just left in the middle of the night.’

Scott claimed the couple “never mentioned ‘Joel’s sick mother’ in the 48 hours before they left, or after they left.”

Speaking to TV Week, Scott emphasized that The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to accommodate the couple’s visit to see Joel’s mother, had they been made aware of the situation.

“Of course family comes first on The Block – we’ve stopped production before when people have had family emergencies,” he said.

“And of course I didn’t mean that anyone would visit their sick mother… It was because they hadn’t given us a reason.”