Sarah Hyland ties the knot with Adam Wells… as former Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara attends

Sarah Hyland of Modern Family has finally tied the knot with longtime beauty Adam Wells, after multiple postponements due to the pandemic.

The 31-year-old actress held the ceremony at a California vineyard and invited former costars Sofia Vergara, 50, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46.

Sofia appeared on Instagram on Saturday, sharing limited snippets of the star-studded event.

Vergara brought along her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as a plus for the romantic affair.

She took to social media to upload multiple outtakes from the day’s activities, and she looked gorgeous in every one of them.

The fashionista wore a long dress with a bold black and white floral pattern and a flowy skirt with ruffles.

Always glamorous, the bombshell combined the ultra-feminine look with a pair of towering black platform heels.

Photo op: Sofia took a moment to pose with girlfriend Stephanie Hart Levinson on the happy couple’s special day

The Colombian-born beauty showed off her roomy cleavage in the eye-catching number, which was sleeveless.

The dress was just high enough to show off her gorgeous shoes, which complemented her look perfectly.

The America’s Got Talent superstar wore her honey-colored locks in the center and straightened.

Among the multiple snapshots was a glossy, sepia-colored image of the entertainer with several other guests.

In a caption, Vergara wrote to her 26.5 million followers: ‘Summer wedding!!’ and in a separate post she typed “#sarahandwells wedding.”

Special moments: Sofia was joined by former Modern Family colleague Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Picture perfect: Jesse Tyler Ferguson smiled hugely as he posed in a dark blue suit with a white shirt underneath

Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017 before getting engaged two years later.

They set multiple dates for their wedding but had to postpone the big day more than once as Covid-19 spread.

This summer, the couple got to enjoy a bachelorette party in June, as well as their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Commenting on whether she will change her name, Hyland shared: e! News“My mother didn’t take my father’s last name, so that was never my thing.”

She explained, “I like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and when the reservation is under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so cute.’ But I do not know. I haven’t decided yet.’

Exciting: Adam and his friends soaked up the sun in matching festive bachelorette party shirts

And she gushed to the publication about her pre-wedding bachelorette trip: “The wildest thing that happened was we danced on tables and sang musical theater.”

To showcase her playful personality, she added, “I did the entire Chicago soundtrack on my own. Is that sad or is that all? I think it’s everything.’

Vanessa Hudgens was part of her wedding party. When formally asked to be a bridesmaid, she took to Instagram to share the invitation box.

While chatting with Us Weekly in May 2020, Wells said, “I want a taco truck there for late at night when everyone’s just thrown out. Who doesn’t want a taco?’

