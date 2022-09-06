Sarah Hyland teases her cleavage in a 70s style pool look as she enjoys ‘Virgo birthday girls trip’ 

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of cute photos from a friend’s birthday trip.

The 31-year-old Modern Family looked 70s chic in some photos, wearing a bold patterned pool ensemble.

The actress wrote in the caption to her nearly 10 million followers: “A very Virgo Birthday Girls trip.”

Her colorful bikini featured a halter top with a gold ring in the center teasing the plunging neckline and underbust.

One photo gave viewers a close-up look at the details of the swimsuit, as well as a playful sticker on her midriff that read “It’s my best friend’s birthday.”

The brunette beauty was festive as she adorned her face with iridescent jewel stickers on either side of her eyes.

She took the look up a notch by adding a few oversized, octagonal shades that were very lightly tinted.

Matching her swimsuit, she wore an airy blanket that she wore open with a matching headscarf.

Her long and luscious locks flowed out from under the accessory, falling over her chest and reaching almost to her waist.

In other outtakes, she posed next to her friends as they dressed up for a night out.

Hyland, who recently married reality TV star Adam Wells, slipped into a clinging lime green dress.

The neon number boasted ruffles all over and featured asymmetrical spaghetti straps criss-crossed over one shoulder.

She put on a leggy display in the mini dress and finished with a pair of nude open-toe heels.

Sarah wore large earrings, layered delicate necklaces and rocked a gold watch.

And her friends wore their own sexy looks, flaunting plunging plunging necklines and baring their bellies.

In other shots, she showed her silly side as she joked with her friends at the house where they were enjoying their stay.

In a photo from the slideshow, she squatted on a kitchen counter and made a funny face while wearing large black glasses.

In another, she wore a different bikini look with a matching sarong as she sat on the counter in a cowboy hat.

When the big hat fell over her head, she opened her mouth and made a cringing expression.

One beautiful shot showed her and a friend holding hands as they showed coordinating tattoos on their inner forearms.

Sarah married Adam, 38, less than a month ago at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara.

It followed the couple’s three-year engagement, which the actress poked fun at in an Instagram post. Capping a beautiful black and white photo of her in her wedding dress, she wrote, “A train as long as our engagement.”

Hyland’s vows were officiated by her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

She counted Vanessa Hudgens as the bridesmaid and other celebrities such as Sofia Vergara were also in attendance.