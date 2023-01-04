Sarah Hyland stuns in a low-cut sequined dress in photos with her husband Wells Adams during NYE

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah Hyland celebrated the New Year with her husband Wells Adams and their friends in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the actress, 32, shared snaps to Instagram of the couple sharing their first New Year’s kiss as a married couple, as well as group shots with their friends celebrating with them.

Last summer, the couple tied the knot in August in their star-studded nuptials at a winery near California’s Santa Barbara.

Sharing a kiss: Sarah Hyland celebrated the New Year with husband Wells Adams and their friends in Lake Tahoe over the weekend

To ring in the new year with her loved ones, the Modern Family alum wore a stunning midi dress adorned with eye-catching sequin detailing and a plunging neckline.

She paired the look with black open-toe stiletto heels.

For other accessories, the Love Island US host donned a silver headband adorned with stars and sported a pair of dangling earrings.

New Year’s festivities: Sarah Hyland, 32, celebrated the New Year with husband Wells Adams, 38, and their friends in Lake Tahoe over the weekend

In one photo, she showed off her gorgeous wedding ring as she posed with The Bachelorette alum, 38.

The brunette beauty tied her hair in a ponytail and left her bangs in a perfectly imperfect style.

Her other half looked tidy while dressed formally in a tie and suit.

Taking the plunge: To ring in the new year with her loved ones, the Modern Family alum wore a stunning midi dress adorned with eye-catching sequin details and a plunging neckline

In one photo, the fun-loving couple posed with the Glee actor, Chord Overstreet, 33, in front of a fireplace and a homemade banner.

Later, the whole group of friends posed together with props in the theme of the New Year’s celebration.

The newlyweds first met on social media in 2017 and started dating soon after.

Three is not a crowd! In one photo, the fun-loving couple posed with the Glee actor, Chord Overstreet, 33, in front of a fireplace and a homemade banner

The couple got engaged while vacationing in Fiji in July 2019 and tied the knot in August 2022.

Initially, the newlyweds had postponed their original wedding plans in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Although their wedding was postponed, the couple still celebrated their upcoming wedding date on August 9, 2020 with a photo of the couple in a vineyard on the special date.