Sarah Hyland shows of her bikini body in an underwater cave with her bridal party in Mexico

Sarah Hyland put her incredibly toned bikini body on full screen while vacationing in Mexico with some of her closest friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, on Tuesday.

A week after returning from her bachelorette party, the 31-year-old Modern Family star posted a photo of herself exploring an underwater cave in Yucatán, located between Cancun, Tulum and the Riviera Maya.

In the image, she can be seen rocking a barely visible blue two-piece, gold belly necklace and pink heart-shaped sunglasses while touching the top of the cave.

“Not one Diamond in the Rough but two #caveofwonders,” she captioned the photo with her friend Ciara Robinson, who wore a pale yellow and black swimsuit.

The word “bride” was scribbled in the white sand beneath their feet as they smiled at the camera.

Over the weekend, Hudgens, who will serve as one of Hyland’s bridesmaids during her wedding to Wells Adams, shared an image of the same location with Vince Rossi.

The image slideshow showed the 33-year-old Disney Channel alum in a red bikini leaning on a cave wall with her boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Hyland and her friends began their trip to Punta Mita by flying a private plane to the five-star Casa Aramara estate for a week-long getaway.

While sharing a group photo on a boat, the actress wrote: “Basic trip of my dreams. I love these people with all my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we have for each other. You are all MAGIC.’

Sarah’s wedding to Wells has been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

But this year, the couple finally tied the knot and last month Sarah and Wells were honored at their bachelorette party.

Earlier this year, Wells joked about running away with Sarah if their wedding is postponed again.

Here we go: The star also took to her Instagram to share stories to share updates from her celebrations, with Sarah and her friends preparing to fly a private jet to their luxury lodging.

“Listen, we’ve postponed it two years in a row. If anything crazy happens this year, we’ll just go to Vegas in powder blue suits and knock it out,” Wells said. ET Canada.

He added: “I’m not sure we can wait another year. We will see. Who knows what will happen.’

Wells and Sarah planned to get married in August 2020 and have changed their wedding date a few times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in Fiji in July 2019.