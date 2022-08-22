Sarah Hyland shares FIRST photo as a married woman after tying the knot in Santa Barbara

Sarah Hyland shared her first photo as a married woman just two days after she tied the knot with Wells Adams at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

After an eventful weekend, during which she exchanged vows with her husband, the bride, 31, shared a stunning photo of herself in a romantic wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and tulle sleeves as she stood next to her longtime love.

“✨8.20.22,” she captioned the photo, casting a smoldering look at the camera as her husband gazed fondly at the Modern Family actress.

The Bachelor in Paradise personality, 38, cut a neat figure in a black tuxedo, matching tie and white shirt.

Hyland’s comment section was inundated with congratulations from fans and her celebrity friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, who served as bridesmaid.

‘Stunnnnn,’ the High School Musical, 33, star gushed as former Bachelor contestant Catherine Giudici sweetly wrote, ‘SO DREAMY! Congratulations!!! So excited for you!’

Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the 2009-2020 ABC series, married in front of 150 guests, including her costars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who presided over the ceremony.

They were initially supposed to get married in August 2020, but have postponed the procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year Adams said: People that he and Hyland wanted to get married in 2022 and that they would “go to Vegas or the courthouse” if pandemic delays occurred.

“Obviously we were going to get married last year, that didn’t happen,” he told the outlet. “We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn’t happen.

“So now we’re hoping next year, either we go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 must be our year, right?!’

Adams, who rose to fame by appearing on romantic ABC shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, had been linked with Sarah since October 2017, a few months after Sarah and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood parted ways after more than two years together. .

They got engaged during a getaway to Fiji in July 2019, when Adams fell to one knee on the coast and popped the question at a time Hyland said it was beyond joyous.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, sort of world series,” she captioned the recording of the magical moment.

Vergara, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing limited snippets of the star-studded event, bringing her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as plus one to the romantic fling.

Hyland’s Modern Family colleague Ariel Winter, 24, wore a long green dress during the procedure. She rounded out her ensemble with strappy gold heels with her red locks down and said goodbye at the high-profile event.

In July, Hyland shared her predictions about married life, noting, “I don’t think much is going to change.”

“We’re practical,” she told People. ‘We have a house together. We have our dogs together and we have been celebrating this life journey for almost five years supporting each other.

The actress said she was planning the event “step by step” and didn’t “really have much time to think about it,” adding that she was “very excited to — on paper, officially — start our family.”