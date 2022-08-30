Sarah Hyland rocks a ‘wifey’ baseball cap while out for the first time since marrying Wells Adams

<!–

Sarah Hyland got out in Los Angeles on Monday, just over a week after she married Wells Adams.

The 31-year-old Modern Family alum dressed casually in leggings and a hat that read “wifey,” a nod to her new title.

Her long dark brown locks streamed out from under the light-colored cap and she wore a pair of slippers.

Sarah went under the radar in the brimmed hat, which obscured her makeup-free face a bit.

At one point she wore large, square glasses with black-rimmed glasses, later she switched to sunglasses.

The media personality wore a white, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirt that she buttoned up at the bottom.

She let go of the top part revealing a bit of a nude colored bra as her hair rested over her chest.

She wore a pair of diamond stud earrings, as well as her new sparkly wedding ring, while carrying a canned drink.

Over her forearm, she slung a large black and white Christian Dior tote – a trendy fashion item that has also been seen on others, such as her former costar Sofia Vergara.

Sarah married Adam, 38, earlier this month at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara.

It followed the couple’s three-year engagement, which the actress poked fun at in an Instagram post.

Capping a beautiful black and white photo of her in her wedding dress, she wrote, “A train as long as our engagement.”

Hyland also took to her stories to repost wedding content from her guests, including a photo of her and the Bachelor in Paradise personality singing a duet.

Best rendition of Fast Car by Tracy Chapman I’ve ever heard. No dry eyes in the house,” wrote one of those present.

There was also a photo of her on the morning of the big day, sitting up in bed wearing a white silk robe, a ‘Mrs. Adams’ eye mask, a garter and a pair of feathered heels.

“The cutest bride there ever was…” her makeup artist Denika Bedrossian captioned the photo.

Hyland’s vows were sworn by none other than her Modern Family colleague Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

She counted Vanessa Hudgens as a bridesmaid and other celebrities like Nina Dobrev were also in attendance.