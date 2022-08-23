Sarah Hyland looks elegant in new black and white photos showing off her wedding gown

Sarah Hyland reminisced about her wedding day when she shared two new gorgeous photos showing the spectacular dress she wore for the special occasion.

The actress, 31, who tied the knot with reality TV star Wells Adams, 38, at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara last weekend, posted the stylish black-and-white images to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“A train as long as our engagement,” the Modern Family star wrote in the post, referring to her gorgeous train and the couple’s three-year engagement.

Elegant: Sarah Hyland reminisced about her wedding day when she shared two new stunning photos showing the spectacular dress she wore for the special occasion

In the first photo, Sarah is standing next to a window posing in the dress, which has a high slit on the side.

The beauty’s dress also featured a sweetheart neckline and very delicate tulle sleeves.

In the second photo, she is seen from behind showing off the long train, perfectly arranged behind her.

Stylish: The actress, 31, who tied the knot with Wells Adams, 38, on Saturday at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, posted the stylish black and white images to her Instagram

Fellow Bachelor contestant Nick Viall also shared a lovely video from the event, which features Sarah and Wells having their first dance.

“This wedding was a fairy tale. Congratulations to @wellsadams and @sarahhyland on the love and hosting a world class wedding,” he captioned the post on his Instagram.

The pair looked cheerful as they approached the dance floor, before falling into each other’s arms for a romantic dance.

Sarah also appeared to be dancing with her father Edward James Hyland later in the day.

First Dance: Fellow Bachelor contestant Nick Viall also shared a lovely video from the event, showing Sarah and Wells having their first dance

Sweet: The couple looked cheerful as they approached the dance floor, before they hugged each other for a romantic dance

Amazing details: their dance floor had their names written in italics

Later in the evening, guests were seen dancing around with disco lighting that created the perfect party atmosphere.

Hyland also took to her stories to repost some of her guests’ wedding content, including a photo of her and the Bachelor in Paradise personality singing.

Best rendition of Fast Car by Tracy Chapman I’ve ever heard. No dry eyes in the house,” wrote one of the servants.

In another short clip shared on her stories, Sarah was seen posing for the cameras ahead of her wedding day.

Father-daughter dance: Sarah also appeared to be dancing with her father Edward James Hyland

Wedding Date: Viall posed with girlfriend Natalie Joy at the event

There was also a photo of her on the morning of the big day, sitting up in bed wearing a white silk robe, a ‘Mrs. Adams’ eye mask, a wedding garter and a pair of silver feathered heels.

“The cutest bride there ever was…” her makeup artist Denika Bedrossian captioned the photo.

The day before, the bride also shared a gorgeous photo of herself in her dress standing next to her longtime love.

Adorable: Hyland also took to her Stories to repost some of her guests’ wedding content, including a photo of her and the Bachelor in Paradise personality singing

Photoshoot: In another short clip shared on her stories, Sarah was seen posing for the cameras ahead of her wedding day

Morning of: There was also a photo of her in bed on the morning of the big day, wearing a white silk robe, a ‘Mrs. Adams’ eye mask, a wedding garter and a pair of silver heels with feathers

Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the 2009-2020 ABC series, married in front of 150 guests, including her costars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who presided over the ceremony.

The couple were seen weeping as they exchanged vows at the altar while Ferguson led the proceedings.

They were initially supposed to get married in August 2020, but have postponed the procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blissful: Hyland married in front of 150 guests, including her Modern Family colleagues Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who presided over the ceremony; LR Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita and Vergara

Forever and ever: Her Modern Family costars seemed to be having a blast at the event

TV Brother: Sarah and Ariel played sisters on the show and were close at the wedding

Last year Adams said: People that he and Hyland wanted to get married in 2022 and that they would “go to Vegas or the courthouse” if pandemic delays occurred.

“Obviously we were going to get married last year, that didn’t happen,” he told the outlet. “We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn’t happen.

“So now we’re hoping next year, either we go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 must be our year, right?!’

Adams, who rose to fame by appearing on romantic ABC shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, had been linked with Sarah since October 2017, a few months after Sarah and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood parted ways after more than two years together. .