Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams MARRIED at California’s Sunstone Winery after three-year engagement

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams are married.

The Modern Family beauty, 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise personality, 38, exchanged vows Saturday at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

The actress, who plays Haley Dunphy on the ABC series, was supported at the event by costars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Hyland looked stunning in a shoulderless white wedding dress with diamond earrings and her brown locks were parted. Adams donned a navy suit with a matching tie and his curly locks were neatly styled on top.

The couple were seen weeping as they exchanged vows at the altar while Ferguson led the proceedings.

They were initially supposed to get married in August 2020, but have postponed the procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year Adams said: People that he and Hyland wanted to get married in 2022 and that they would “go to Vegas or the courthouse” if pandemic delays occurred.

“Obviously we were going to get married last year, that didn’t happen,” he told the outlet. “We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn’t happen.

The famous couple shared a kiss on their highly anticipated wedding day in California

The happy couple stared into each other’s eyes on the sunny summer day

“So now we’re hoping next year, either we go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 must be our year, right?!’

Adams, who rose to fame by appearing on romantic ABC shows such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, had been linked with Sarah since October 2017, a few months after Sarah and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood split after more than two years. together.

They got engaged during a getaway in Fiji in July 2019, when Adams fell to one knee on the coast and popped the question at a time Hyland said it was beyond joyous.

The happy couple looked at each other on their special day, as Hyland carried a bouquet

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019 during a getaway in Fiji, glowed on their wedding day

The duo hugged in front of family and friends during the romantic event at the winery

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, sort of world series,” she captioned the recording of the magical moment.

Vergara took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing limited snippets of the star-studded event.

Vergara brought along her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as a plus for the romantic affair.

She took to social media to upload multiple outtakes from the day’s activities, and she looked gorgeous in every one of them.

The fashionista wore a long dress with a bold black and white floral pattern and a flowy skirt with ruffles.

Always glamorous, the bombshell combined the ultra-feminine look with a pair of towering black platform heels.

The Colombian-born beauty showed off her roomy cleavage in the eye-catching number, which was sleeveless.

The dress was just high enough to show off her gorgeous shoes, which complemented her look perfectly.

The America’s Got Talent superstar wore her honey-colored locks in the center and straightened.

Among the multiple snapshots was a glossy, sepia-colored image of the entertainer with several other guests.

She cuddled up for Instagram with Gould, 23, who rose to fame playing her step-grandson Luke Dunphy on Modern Family.

In a caption, Vergara wrote to her 26.5 million followers: ‘Summer wedding!!’ and in a separate post she typed “#sarahandwells wedding.”

Photo op: Sofia took a moment to pose with girlfriend Stephanie Hart Levinson on the happy couple’s special day

Hyland in July chat with People on married life, noting, “I don’t think much will change.”

“We’re practical,” she said. ‘We have a house together. We have our dogs together and we have been celebrating this life journey for almost five years supporting each other.

The actress said she was planning the event “step by step” and didn’t “really have much time to think about it,” adding that she was “very excited to — on paper, officially — start our family.”

If you’ve got it, show it off: The Colombian-born beauty showed off her roomy cleavage in the eye-catching number, which was sleeveless

Special moments: Sofia was joined by former Modern Family colleague Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Wedding Ready: Always glamorous, the bombshell paired the ultra-feminine look with a pair of towering black platform hooks

Picture perfect: Jesse Tyler Ferguson smiled hugely as he posed in a dark blue suit with a white shirt underneath

Commenting on whether she will change her name, Hyland shared: e! News“My mother didn’t take my father’s last name, so that was never my thing.”

She explained, “I like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and when the reservation is under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so cute.’ But I do not know. I haven’t decided yet.’

And she gushed to the publication about her pre-wedding bachelorette trip: “The wildest thing that happened was we danced on tables and sang musical theater.”

So much fun: Sofia posed for the cameras with Jesse and his husband Justin Mikita

Prep: In December 2020, the actress teased a potential wedding dress option when she shared a photo online

Celebration: This summer, the couple got to enjoy a bachelorette party in June, as well as their bachelor and bachelorette parties

Exciting: Adam and his friends soaked up the sun in matching festive bachelorette party shirts

To showcase her playful personality, she added, “I did the entire Chicago soundtrack on my own. Is that sad or is that all? I think it’s everything.’

Vanessa Hudgens was part of her wedding party. When formally asked to be a bridesmaid, she took to Instagram to share the invitation box.

While chatting with Us Weekly in May 2020, Wells said, “I want a taco truck there for late at night when everyone’s just thrown out. Who doesn’t want a taco?’