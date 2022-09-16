Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer

<!–

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Republican Arkansas, said Friday that she had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer — but planned to continue in her run for governor.

“During a checkup earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of ​​concern on my neck and the test showed I had thyroid cancer,” the former White House press secretary said in a statement. “Today I had a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer free.”

Sanders thanked her doctors and nurses and said she plans to return to the campaign trail “soon.”

Sanders’ diagnosis comes after Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and a former top White House adviser, revealed that he battled thyroid cancer during the last administration.

Ivanka Trump’s 41-year-old husband wrote about his battle with cancer in… Breaking History, A White House Memoirwhich was released last month.