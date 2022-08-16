Sarah Harris reveals she’s ‘spent a LOT on therapy’ following her divorce from husband Tom Ward

<!–

Studio 10 presenter Sarah Harris is candid about her divorce from her husband Tom Ward.

The 41-year-old TV host discussed dating-divorced with dating columnist Jana Hocking on Tuesday, when she revealed she’s been spending a lot of time on therapy.

‘What about the luggage that comes with us? I mean, I’ve got more baggage than the Woman’s Weekly,” Sarah asked Jana.

“At least you now know what your problems are,” she replied.

Sarah admitted, “That’s true, that’s true. I’ve spent a lot of time on therapy.’

“You’ve made your mistakes, you’ve thought. They have baggage, but who doesn’t,’ Jana said.

Sarah confirmed her divorce from her husband of seven years in March last year.

She told The Sydney Morning Herald that they were “taking time apart” but “remaining close friends and deeply committed to co-parenting our two beautiful boys.”

Sarah and Tom were married in 2014 at Saint Ignatius’ College in Riverview, Sydney.

At the time of their wedding, which took place five years after they started dating, Sarah gushed about Tom in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“I’m so excited to celebrate my love for my best friend Tom,” she said.

Tom hadn’t appeared on Sarah’s public Instagram account for over a year, which has more than 85,000 followers.

The last photo of the couple together was uploaded on January 24, 2020.

The former couple have two sons together, Paul, who is six, and Harry, who is four.