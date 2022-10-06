Sarah Ferguson wrote a novel to deal with the stress of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse lawsuit

The Duchess of York wrote a historical romance novel to deal with the stress of her ex-husband’s sex abuse trial.

The Duchess revealed how writing has helped her cope during an interview at the Henley Literary Festival on Wednesday.

She explained how, amid the public scrutiny surrounding her ex-husband, she threw herself into her work.

‘I escape in life into everything through my imagination and through my will to be happy,’ Sarah said according to The times.

The royal shared that she did not resent the press coverage of Andrew’s scandal, noting that “the media is very important.”

“I think the media is very important for many different reasons,” she explained.

‘Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. And I think we just keep going and never explain too much or say too much’.

Sarah also shared how writing novels has helped her define her place in the world.

‘Now people can finally say, ‘Oh, she’s the author’, rather than: ‘She’s … . . Scar, I don’t know,” she told the conference.

The Duchess also addressed the painful loss of Queen Elizabeth II, adding that she was delighted to have inherited her corgis.

‘She is my mother and my wonderful best friend. I’ve been the luckiest person alive because every minute is a memory and it will be in my heart and in my mind,’ Sarah explained.

‘When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss [the Queen]. I said you don’t have to read it. I gave it to her in French.

‘It has been my whole life that I have known the boss, and there is no one like her. I wouldn’t do anything unless the boss gave me permission’.

She added: ‘It’s a great loss. I think if we can maintain her values ​​and what she has built for 70 years, then we are doing a great job. Kindness, loyalty and always manners.’

A Most Intriguing Lady is scheduled for release on 28 February 2023. It is the second book written by the Duchess.

Her first novel, a historical romance titled Her Heart for a Compass, was published last year. It tells the story of Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott and how ‘one act of rebellion costs her place in society’.

Sarah and Andrew, 62, currently live together despite divorcing in 1996.

Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace after he was forced to pay an out-of-court settlement to Ms Giuffre earlier this year. The undisclosed settlement is said to be around £12m.

Mrs. Giuffre claimed he sexually abused her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, although Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement was not an admission of responsibility, but the queen’s supposedly favorite son was stripped of his royal patronage and honorary military titles in January.

Andrew briefly returned to public life following the death of his mother earlier this month. He was briefly allowed to wear his military uniform as he and his siblings stood vigil next to the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

Virginia Giuffre (center) filed a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in New York. On the right is Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured girls for the sex predator Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew was given permission by his elder brother King Charles III to wear his military uniform as he stood guard over his mother’s coffin

There was surprise in March when Andrew was given a frontline role at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey

He also greeted mourners at Balmoral shortly after Her Majesty’s death as they gathered outside the castle where the Queen died to lay flowers and pay tribute.

Previously, Andrew made a brief return to royal life on March 29, 2022, when he escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey for the thanksgiving for the life of his father, Prince Philip.

But the Duke had no place for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. While he was due to attend the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, it was announced at the last minute that he would not be attending after testing positive for coronavirus.

He also did not appear at the Order of the Garter service in Windsor later in June, although he had been listed in the Order of Service.

It was reported that Prince William and Prince Charles had lobbied the Queen to ensure he did not attend.