Sarah Ferguson stuns in a £1,720 green gown at the Venice International Film Festival

Sarah Ferguson looked glamorous tonight as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The Duchess of York, 62, wowed in a £1,720 emerald green Reem Acra gown as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Son.

The mother of two, affectionately known as a “Fergie,” waved to fans as she turned up a storm for photographers.

Sarah Ferguson looked glamorous tonight as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Son

The mum of two, affectionately known as a ‘Fergie’, waved to fans as she turned up a storm for photographers

The royal appeared to be in a good mood as she entered the venue after posing on the red carpet

The royal clearly enjoyed her time in the spotlight, waving to photographers and smiling as she walked the red carpet

The Duchess, known as Fergie, seemed delighted to deal with the press and make her way down the red carpet

Shining on the red carpet: The royal stunned in her £1,720 gown as she attended The Son’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

At one point, the Duchess had to manage her famous red hair, which was caught in a gust of wind

The Duchess also spent time posing on the carpet with Francois-Marc Sastre’s watches from Cartier

The Duchess poses with Francois-Marc Sastre at the premiere of The Son, starring Hugh Jackman

Her ensemble was tied around the waist and tied with a gold brooch with striking colorful diamonds.

She completed her ensemble with black stilettos and as an accessory a silver drop necklace and matching earrings.

The Duchess, carrying her essentials in a green suede handbag, beamed at the cameras.

She was joined at the event by Vanessa Kirby, who stunned in a semi-sheer feathered dress as she stepped out for the world premiere of The Son.

The Duchess shone on the red carpet at the premiere of The Son, which also stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins

The Duchess of York beamed with delight as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Son

The Duchess was snapped on the red carpet with film producer Tiziana Rocca, Cartier’s Francois-Marc Sastre and PR expert Ileana Turrini

Like all smart ladies, the Duchess had a second pair of shoes on hand for the evening, to avoid sore feet

The Duchess of York, 62, and Tiziana Rocca both looked stunning in their dark, elegant evening gowns

The Duchess mingled with film producer Tiziana Rocca and producer Milutin Gatsby at the star-studded event

The Duchess sat at the table with film producer Tiziana Rocca, best known for her 2021 film American Night

The Duchess clearly enjoyed her time mingling and posing for photos with those of the global TV and film industry

In the middle: Sarah Ferguson poses with Mohammed Al Turki and film producer Tiziana Rocca

The Duchess spent time mixing with Egyptian actress Youssra and Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki at the awards

The Duchess looked delighted and thoughtful as she attended the Italian event, held in Venice, Italy

The Duchess of York, 62, wowed in a £1,720 emerald green Reem Acra gown as she walked the red carpet

Her ensemble was tied at the waist and tied with a gold brooch with eye-catching colorful diamonds

The actress, 34, looked sensational as she was joined by her co-stars Laura Derne, 55, and Hugh Jackman, 53, as they walked the red carpet in the Italian city.

In the upcoming drama directed by Florian Zellar, Laura and Hugh star as a divorced couple, who share a teenage son played by Zen McGrath.

Vanessa, who stars as Beth, Hugh’s character’s new wife, looked simply sensational in the stunning number that was embellished with metallic details.

She wore her blonde locks in a sleek style tucked neatly behind her ears and completed her look with a deep red lipstick.

The Duchess, carrying her essentials in a green suede handbag, beamed at the cameras

She completed her ensemble with black stilettos and as an accessory a silver drop necklace and matching earrings

Laura shone in a weary dress with heavy sequins, a matching cropped jacket and metallic stiletto heels.

The Son is based on Florian Zeller’s 2018 play of the same name and serves as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, the film centers on 17-year-old Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath) moving in with his father Peter and Peter’s new partner Beth.