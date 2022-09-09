Sarah Ferguson shares a deeply personal tribute to the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to her former mother-in-law the Queen after her death at the age of 96.

Sarah, who was married for ten years to the Queen’s ‘favorite son’, Prince Andrew, praised the Queen as a ‘superb example of duty, service and fortitude’.

On a personal note, she thanked the Queen for being “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend”, adding: “I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me by staying close to me even after my divorce.” . ‘

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to her former mother-in-law the Queen after her death at the age of 96

Sarah, who was married for ten years to the Queen’s ‘favorite son’, Prince Andrew, praised the Queen as a ‘superb example of duty, service and fortitude’. Pictured, during the Braemar Highland Games in 1990

The Duchess of York looked serious as she left Venice yesterday, after a glitzy appearance at the film festival

Andrew, Edward, his wife Sophie and William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen yesterday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But obviously they didn’t make it in time

Sarah Ferguson continues to live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her estranged husband Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was among the senior royals who rushed to Balmoral yesterday after hearing the Queen’s health was deteriorating.

Following the news of the Queen’s death, Fergie wrote: ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

She leaves an extraordinary legacy: the most wonderful example of duty and service and fortitude, and a constant presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has selflessly given her whole life to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me by staying close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.’

The Duchess of York, who divorced the Duke of York in 1996, has caused a slew of royal scandals over the years, but said the monarch was her “greatest mentor” and had always believed in her.

The Queen has struggled with mobility issues of late and was pictured holding a walking stick on Tuesday as she welcomed the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to Balmoral to formally ask her to form a government

Speaking on the Tea with Twiggy podcast while promoting her Mills & Boon novel Her Heart For A Compass, the Duchess paid tribute to the Queen for being “modern, flexible and forgiving.”

Sarah compared their relationship to that of her own mother Susan Barrantes, who passed away in September 1998, and said, “I think to myself that, frankly, my mother-in-law is more of a mother to me than my mother. ‘

She continued, “My greatest mentor and… person who believes in me is the Queen – and he has never wavered.

“I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern… and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous.”

Sarah Ferguson, 61, has described the Queen, 95, as being more of a mother to her than her own, as she spoke on a podcast

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen was under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns about her health.

The statement added that Her Majesty was “comfortable” and would remain with Balmoral.

Following the announcement, Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to the Scottish Highlands estate, followed by Prince William.

The Queen’s younger children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, also traveled to Balmoral, while Princess Anne was already there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are visiting the UK this week, have pulled out tonight to perform at the WellChild Awards in London, while the Duke of Sussex also travels to Balmoral.

The 96-year-old monarch, who this year celebrated 70 years on the throne during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, suffers from mobility problems.

In recent appearances, she was depicted holding a walking stick and was pictured using the mobility aid on Tuesday, as new Prime Minister Liz Truss traveled to ‘kiss hands’ – a process in which the monarch formally invites the country’s new leader to a meeting. a government.