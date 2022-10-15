Sarah Ferguson says the Queen’s corgis are ‘present that keeps giving’ as she marks 62nd birthday

Sarah Ferguson has celebrated her 62nd birthday by posting heartwarming photos of her cuddling up with the Queen’s corgis – Muick and Sandy the ‘gift that keeps on giving’.

The Duchess of York adopted the animals with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 62, after the monarch’s death last month, and now cares for the two dogs at their Royal Lodge home near Windsor Castle.

This morning, the mother of two posted a series of photos with her 392,000 Instagram followers from one of their recent walks around the royal estate.

In her first message, Sarah was depicted lying on the grass with the Queen’s two beloved dogs standing next to her.

'The presents that keep giving…': Sarah Ferguson posted a series of heartwarming photos featuring the Queen's corgis on the morning of her 62nd birthday

The two corgis, Sandy and Muick touched people's hearts when they were seen outside Windsor Castle as they waited for the Queen's casket procession after her funeral at Westminster Abbey

Her Majesty’s love for corgis was well known and after she got one of the dogs for her 18th birthday, she kept the breed for the rest of her life

She captioned the image: “The presents that keep on giving…”

The Duchess then shared a carousel with five more photos – showing the dogs cuddling with their new owner.

In addition to wishing Sarah on her birthday, the followers were thrilled to see the dogs being looked after so well.

“How heartbreakingly beautiful,” commented one fan. “They’re in safe, soft hands with Sarah.”

Muick and Sandy now live with Sarah and Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor

The photos, believed to have been taken at her Royal Lodge home in Windsor, showed the Duchess of York frolicking on the grass with the dogs

“I’m so glad they’re both with you now, Sarah,” added another. “Poor babies.”

“Please keep us informed about them,” wrote a third. “Good to see they’re doing well.”

Earlier this month, the Duchess said being asked to look after Sandy and Muick was a “great honour,” the Telegraph.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, Sarah said she is well aware that the two new additions to her household are “national treasures” who are “well educated.”

Since Sarah and Andrew already shared five Norfolk terriers, the two corgis had to integrate with them.

Muick and Sandy have settled into their new home at Royal Lodge in Windsor with the Duke and Duchess of York

She said, “They’re all balancing, the carpet moves when I move, but I’m used to it now.”

The dogs were a gift to the Queen from Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Andrew and Sarah were believed to have walked the dogs in the months leading up to the Queen’s death.

The Queen owned more than 30 of the gritty, short-legged dogs during her reign after her father gave her her first corgi for her 18th birthday.

Her dogs got the royal treatment with their own rooms with raised wicker baskets and meals of beef, chick, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice prepared by a chef every night.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis over the course of her life. Pictured in 2020 with Fergus – who was a cross between a corgi and a Dachshund

Her Majesty received her first corgi at the age of 18 from her father, King George VI.

Sometimes the queen herself made the dog’s meals. But her late husband is said to have “abhorred” the dogs’ barking.

Muick, pronounced Mick, joined the royal family in early 2021 along with a so-called “dorgi,” a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, named Fergus.

Muick was named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen died on Thursday. Fergus was named after the monarch’s uncle who was killed in action during the First World War.

Fergus died after just five months and was later replaced by a new corgi named Sandy, as a 95th birthday present from Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

During the arrival of the new corgis, Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, said, “I was afraid they would get under the Queen’s feet, but they’ve turned out to be a godsend.

“They are beautiful and very nice, and the Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park.”

The two corgis now live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Behaviorist Dr Roger Mugford, who over the years helped the queen manage her corgi pack, said the animals were “psychically important” to the queen’s happiness.

Palace sources speaking to the Daily Mail previously revealed the beloved corgis were “with” [the Queen] in the room’ on her deathbed when she died on September 8 in Balmoral.

They then touched people’s hearts when they made a poignant appearance at Her Majesty’s funeral on September 19.

As the deceased monarch’s coffin made its way from London to its final resting place in Windsor, Muick and Sandy waited until the procession was over to see the Queen one last time.

The dogs were seen waiting in the quadrangle with two assistants before the late monarch was buried in St. George’s Chapel.