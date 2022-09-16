Sarah Ferguson joins Prince Andrew to look at floral tributes left outside Windsor Castle

Sarah Ferguson was seen today for the first time since the Queen’s death, when she joined ex-husband Prince Andrew in Windsor.

The Duchess of York was pictured this morning looking at the floral tribute left in memory of the late monarch outside the castle.

The mother of two, known as Fergie, missed the Balmoral walk with her daughters earlier this week and was also unable to attend the funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

However, the Duchess is said to have been invited to the funeral on Monday.

Fergie was married to the Queen’s “favorite son” for ten years before they split in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

She continued to live with the Duke at their Royal Lodge home in Windsor, and often spoke of her respect for her former mother-in-law, the monarch, whom she called her “greatest mentor.”

She was last seen on Thursday, glued to her phone at the Venice airport, ahead of the announcement of the royal family’s death.

The mother of two, who shares her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, has sparked a series of royal scandals over the years and was unable to attend Prince Philip’s funeral or memorial service.

Despite divorcing Andrew in 1992 and then divorcing him in 1996, Fergie has lived with the Duke of York for 13 years.

However, her relationship with some members of the royal family has been strained over the years.

She famously got into a falling out with the Duke of Edinburgh after she was photographed having her toes sucked by her financial adviser in the south of France, five months after she split from Andrew.

Philip had described the Duchess as “strange” and “pointless”, and would even ask her to leave Balmoral, the royal estate in Scotland, on vacations before he arrived.

Following the news of the Queen’s death, Fergie wrote on social media: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

She leaves an extraordinary legacy: the most wonderful example of duty and service and fortitude, and a constant presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has selflessly given her whole life to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me by staying close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.’

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York look at floral arrangements laid by people near Windsor Castle, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

The Duchess of York looked serious as she left Venice on Thursday after a glitzy appearance at the film festival

And the Duchess was one of the first to publicly pay tribute to her former mother-in-law the Queen after her death at the age of 96

Tonight, Andrew, who withdrew royal duties on the front lines in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, will be given special dispensation to wear his military colors when the Queen’s four children will hold another vigil.

He will stand guard alongside King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, also at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral earlier this week.

An exception was made for the Duke of York to wear a uniform for the wake at Westminster Hall as a ‘last mark of respect’ for his mother.

He is expected to wear the full military uniform of a Vice Admiral of the Navy – the only military rank he still holds.

The senior royals are expected to repeat the ceremonial act they performed in Edinburgh, where they ‘keep watch’ over their late mother’s coffin for 10 minutes.

Each stood on one of the four corners of the oak box with their heads bowed as part of the royal procession known as the ‘Vigil of the Princes’. It was the first time the tradition has taken place since 2002.

There have been two such ceremonies in the past: in 1936, with the death of King George V in 1936, and in 2002, at the funeral of the Queen Mother.

That wake was attended by the four grandsons of the royal family: King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Earl of Snowdon.