Sarah Ferguson checks her phone outside Venice airport amid Queen health fears

Sarah Ferguson appeared to be on her phone outside Venice airport this afternoon after a statement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is “under medical supervision”.

Fergie’s ex-husband Prince Andrew and his siblings have traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, where the Queen, 96, currently resides, after the palace announced doctors were concerned about Her Majesty’s health.

After attending the 79th Venice International Film Festival in recent days, Fergie looked serious as she looked at her phone after the announcement.

Fergie, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie, 32, and Princess Beatrice, 34, with Prince Andrew, remains close to her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1996.

She also speaks incredibly highly of the Queen and provides insight into her admiration for the monarch in an interview on the Tea with Twiggy podcast from last year.

The 62-year-old told the podcast, “I think to myself that my mother-in-law is more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] never wavered.’

Fergie added, “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern… and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous.”

She added that the Monarch was her “greatest mentor” and continued to visit her even after she separated from Prince Andrew.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen was under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns about her health.

The statement added that Her Majesty was “comfortable” and would stay with Balmoral.

Following the announcement, Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to the Scottish Highlands estate, followed by Prince William.

The Queen’s younger children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, also traveled to Balmoral, while Princess Anne was already there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are visiting the UK this week, have withdrawn from a performance at the WellChild Awards in London tonight to travel to Balmoral as well.

The 96-year-old monarch, who this year celebrated 70 years on the throne during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, suffers from mobility problems.

In recent appearances, she was depicted holding a walking stick and was pictured using the mobility aid on Tuesday, as new Prime Minister Liz Truss traveled to ‘kiss hands’ – a process in which the monarch formally invites the country’s new leader to a meeting. a government.