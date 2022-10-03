Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appears at the Old Bailey today accused of flashing

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens saw his plea hearing at the Old Bailey today delayed due to a barrister’s strike.

The former Metropolitan Police officer, 49, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure prior to dating Everard’s kidnapping, rape and murder.

In June 2015 he allegedly drove through Dover in Kent without trousers.

And in November 2020, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Frankland, he spoke only to confirm his name and to say he understood the case.

But since his lawyer was on strike, pleas could not be accepted.

He showed little emotion during the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Jocelyn Ledward, prosecuting, successfully applied to have her time in prison extended until November 10.

The prosecutor and lawyer Richard Egar made few inquiries at the hearing other than dealing with administrative issues.

In a separate case, the former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has pleaded not guilty to four counts of indecent exposure.

Pictured: A court artist’s sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appearing via video link on April 13 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London charged with two more flashing offenses

These charges relate to other alleged incidents in Swanley, Kent, last year – on January 30 and February 6 and February 14 and February 27.

The previous charges say he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitalia with the intention that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The charges have not yet been formally merged.

Ms Ledward told an earlier hearing: ‘A member of the public called the police and gave the registration number of a VW Golf, which was registered to the defendant, and said he had just seen someone driving through the center of Dover with his erect penis exposed.

“He was so shocked that he called the police.

“The defendant was not spoken to, and then there were some difficulties in finding the complainant. Maybe that’s why it didn’t move forward.

‘In November 2020 a lady was cycling along a country road a few miles off the Kent coast.

‘Wayne Couzens stepped out of the woods completely naked and masturbating.

“The suspect could not be traced at the time. It was only when pictures of Mr Couzens were circulated that she recognized the defendant.’

He will next appear at the same court on November 1 for a case management meeting, where he could also enter a plea.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Last March, while serving as a Metropolitan Police officer, Couzens grabbed 33-year-old marketing manager Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Sarah Everard, 33, was abducted, raped and murdered by Couzens while he was an officer in the Metropolitan Police.

Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is currently serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for her murder and will never be released from prison.

He lost an appeal against that sentence earlier this year. Couzens’ lawyers had argued he deserved “decades in prison” but said a full life sentence was excessive.

But in a summary read out in court, Lord Burnett said the sentencing judge was justified in imposing a full life sentence on the facts of Couzens’ case.

Lord Burnett said that while the starting point for sentencing in Couzens’ case would be a minimum term of 30 years, he continued: “Given its aggravating features, we have no doubt that its seriousness is so unusually high that a full life order rather than a minimum term order.’

Mrs Everard was killed after being abducted from a street in Clapham, south London, and placed in a hire car by Couzens.

He convinced her she was under arrest for violating lockdown rules, even using his real police handcuffs and warrant for the fake arrest.

The killing sparked outrage across Britain and has also sparked a series of revelations about ongoing problems in the Metropolitan Police and other British forces.

Several officers also faced criminal charges after messages emerged from a WhatsApp group that included the Couzens.

Couzens has since been charged with six flashing offenses in total.

At the time the CPS charged him with the latest two offences, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: ‘The CPS has approved two further exposure charges against Wayne Couzens following a referral of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

‘The two alleged offenses took place in June 2015 and November 2020. Wayne Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 September 2022.

The function of the ‘CPS’ is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments of whether it is appropriate to bring charges before a court to consider.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Wayne Couzens are active and that he is entitled to a fair trial.’

For the previous four charges, Couzens has opted to face a jury trial after denying the charges at the Old Bailey in May.