Sarah Cawood reveals she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer

Sarah Cawood has revealed she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer after doctors discovered a lump during her routine mammogram.

The 50-year-old presenter, who previously fronted 90s favorites Live And Kicking and Top Of The Pops, admitted she is “lucky” that doctors discovered the disease at an early stage.

Sarah also told The sun that she will have a lumpectomy after radiotherapy and long-term hormone treatment, and has since struggled with menopause after being advised to stop taking HRT.

Health Update: Sarah Cawood has revealed she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer after doctors discovered a lump during her routine mammogram

Sarah explained at the time of her diagnosis, explaining that doctors sent her for follow-up after undergoing a routine mammogram because they discovered a lump in her breast.

After an ultrasound and a biopsy, she was told that the lump was not a cyst, and she assumed the worst when she made her way to the surgeon.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, Sarah, who lives in Essex with her husband Andy Merry and their two children, said doctors reassured her that the condition was treatable.

Throwback: The presenter who previously ran ’90s favorites Live And Kicking and Top Of The Pops admitted she’s ‘lucky’ that doctors discovered the disease early

She explained, “The surgeon said, ‘Can you see that? That’s a very small cancer.” And I went, ”Oh, OK, is it aggressive?”.

“And she said, ”No”.. And I went, ”Brilliant”… I was like, “OK, so easy to fix?” really a big problem.”

“It really is the Carlsberg of breast cancers. If you must have it, this is the one to have. I feel really happy. There are people who are really in the creek without a paddle, who have cancer, and I’m not that person.’

Important: In addition to undergoing treatment for her diagnosis, Sarah said she is engaged in raising her two children Hunter, 10, and Autumn, nine.

Sarah did admit that after she got off HRT, she struggled with the effects of menopause, especially hot flashes and memory loss.

Looking back on her own career, Sarah admitted that if she’d bared it all and posed for spunky boys’ magazines, like her peer Denise Van Outen, she might have gotten more TV work,

Despite describing her breasts as “epic,” the mother of two chose not to pose for the shoots due to a “weird sense of decency.” adding her then-boyfriend Adam Devlin also kept her from showing it all.

Sarah rose to fame in the 1990s for her presentation role in The Girlie Show, before hosting Live & Kicking, Top Of The Pops and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Progress: After her diagnosis, Sarah revealed that she will undergo a lumpectomy, radiation therapy and long-term hormone treatment

After many of her presentation duties were cut or suspended, Sarah said her primary focus is motherhood and raising her two children, in addition to hosting her menopausal podcast Irregular B****es with boyfriend Lou Mitchell.

In 2016, Sarah revealed she was only “24 hours away from death” when her cesarean scar twisted around her intestines and turned into gangrene.

Speaking of Loose Women, she said, “I was 24 hours away from death,” she stated, explaining that her internal organs were attached to the scar, cutting off the blood supply and developing into blood poisoning.

Candid: Reflecting on her own career, Sarah admitted that if she’d bare it all and posed for spunky boys’ magazines, like her peer Denise Van Outen, she might have gotten more TV work.

Finally, 12 hours after being admitted to the ER, Sarah was operated on.

The former TV star recalled thinking, “I’m a goner,” when doctors discovered an obstruction in her stomach, initially assuming it was an ectopic pregnancy or appendicitis.

“I was afraid for my life,” she said. “But it wasn’t until after the surgery that I knew I was about to die.

“I fell blessed and I see my scar as a victory sign.”