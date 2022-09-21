Sarah Cawood reveals she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer
Sarah Cawood has revealed she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer after doctors discovered a lump during her routine mammogram.
The 50-year-old presenter, who previously fronted 90s favorites Live And Kicking and Top Of The Pops, admitted she is “lucky” that doctors discovered the disease at an early stage.
Sarah also told The sun that she will have a lumpectomy after radiotherapy and long-term hormone treatment, and has since struggled with menopause after being advised to stop taking HRT.
Sarah explained at the time of her diagnosis, explaining that doctors sent her for follow-up after undergoing a routine mammogram because they discovered a lump in her breast.
After an ultrasound and a biopsy, she was told that the lump was not a cyst, and she assumed the worst when she made her way to the surgeon.
Despite being diagnosed with cancer, Sarah, who lives in Essex with her husband Andy Merry and their two children, said doctors reassured her that the condition was treatable.
She explained, “The surgeon said, ‘Can you see that? That’s a very small cancer.” And I went, ”Oh, OK, is it aggressive?”.
“And she said, ”No”.. And I went, ”Brilliant”… I was like, “OK, so easy to fix?” really a big problem.”
“It really is the Carlsberg of breast cancers. If you must have it, this is the one to have. I feel really happy. There are people who are really in the creek without a paddle, who have cancer, and I’m not that person.’
Important: In addition to undergoing treatment for her diagnosis, Sarah said she is engaged in raising her two children Hunter, 10, and Autumn, nine.
Sarah did admit that after she got off HRT, she struggled with the effects of menopause, especially hot flashes and memory loss.
Looking back on her own career, Sarah admitted that if she’d bared it all and posed for spunky boys’ magazines, like her peer Denise Van Outen, she might have gotten more TV work,
Despite describing her breasts as “epic,” the mother of two chose not to pose for the shoots due to a “weird sense of decency.” adding her then-boyfriend Adam Devlin also kept her from showing it all.
Sarah rose to fame in the 1990s for her presentation role in The Girlie Show, before hosting Live & Kicking, Top Of The Pops and the Eurovision Song Contest.
After many of her presentation duties were cut or suspended, Sarah said her primary focus is motherhood and raising her two children, in addition to hosting her menopausal podcast Irregular B****es with boyfriend Lou Mitchell.
In 2016, Sarah revealed she was only “24 hours away from death” when her cesarean scar twisted around her intestines and turned into gangrene.
Speaking of Loose Women, she said, “I was 24 hours away from death,” she stated, explaining that her internal organs were attached to the scar, cutting off the blood supply and developing into blood poisoning.
Finally, 12 hours after being admitted to the ER, Sarah was operated on.
The former TV star recalled thinking, “I’m a goner,” when doctors discovered an obstruction in her stomach, initially assuming it was an ectopic pregnancy or appendicitis.
“I was afraid for my life,” she said. “But it wasn’t until after the surgery that I knew I was about to die.
“I fell blessed and I see my scar as a victory sign.”
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, affecting more than two MILLION women every year
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer develops from a cancer cell that develops in the lining of a duct or lobule in one of the breasts.
When the breast cancer has spread to the surrounding breast tissue, it is called an ‘invasive’ breast cancer. Some people are diagnosed with “carcinoma in situ,” where no cancer cells have grown beyond the duct or lobe.
Most cases develop in women over the age of 50, but younger women are sometimes affected. Breast cancer can develop in men, although this is rare.
Staging means how big the cancer is and whether it has spread. Stage 1 is the earliest stage, and stage 4 means the cancer has spread to another part of the body.
The cancer cells are classified from low, meaning slow growth, to high, meaning fast growing. High-grade cancers are more likely to come back after being treated for the first time.
What Causes Breast Cancer?
A cancerous tumor starts with one abnormal cell. The exact reason why a cell becomes cancerous is unclear. It is thought that something damages or changes certain genes in the cell. This makes the cell abnormal and multiplies ‘out of control’.
While breast cancer can develop for no apparent reason, there are some risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, such as genetics.
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
The usual first symptom is a painless breast lump, although most breast lumps are not cancerous and are fluid-filled cysts, which are benign.
The first place breast cancer usually spreads to is the lymph nodes in the armpit. If this happens, you will get a swelling or lump in one armpit.
How is breast cancer diagnosed?
- Initial assessment: A doctor examines the breasts and armpits. They may do tests such as a mammogram, which is a special X-ray of the breast tissue that can indicate the possibility of tumors.
- Biopsy: A biopsy is when a small piece of tissue is removed from a part of the body. The sample is then examined under the microscope to look for abnormal cells. The sample can confirm or rule out cancer.
If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, further tests may be needed to assess whether it has spread. For example, blood tests, an ultrasound of the liver or a chest X-ray.
How is breast cancer treated?
Treatment options that may be considered include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone treatment. Often a combination of two or more of these treatments is used.
- Surgery: Breast-conserving surgery or removal of the affected breast, depending on the size of the tumor.
- Radiotherapy: A treatment that uses high-energy beams of radiation that are aimed at cancer tissue. This kills cancer cells or stops cancer cells from multiplying. It is mainly used in addition to surgery.
- Chemotherapy: a treatment of cancer using cancer drugs that kill or prevent cancer cells from multiplying
- Hormone treatments: Some forms of breast cancer are influenced by the ‘female’ hormone oestrogen, which can stimulate the cancer cells to divide and multiply. Treatments that lower levels of these hormones or prevent them from working are commonly used in people with breast cancer.
How successful is the treatment?
The outlook is best in those who are diagnosed when the cancer is still small and has not spread. Surgical removal of a tumor at an early stage can then give a good chance of a cure.
With the routine mammography offered to women between the ages of 50 and 70, more early-stage breast cancers are being diagnosed and treated.
For more information visit breastcancercare.org.uk, breastcancernow.org or www.cancerhelp.org.uk