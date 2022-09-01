Sarah Beeny shares positive message after breast cancer diagnosis as she is inundated with support

Sarah Beeny has shared a positive message following her breast cancer diagnosis, as she is inundated with support from celebrities including Victoria Derbyshire.

The TV host and real estate expert, 50, was diagnosed three weeks ago and has already had her first chemotherapy appointment.

And Sarah took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to messages of support from her fans and celebrity friends, while also sharing an uplifting message.

‘Empowered’: Sarah Beeny (pictured with her sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12) shared a positive message after her breast cancer diagnosis

Responding to well wishes from a fan, Sarah said “there’s no chance it won’t all work out,” while also saying she felt “strengthened” by all the support.

She wrote: ‘Thank you for your sweet message – with so many sweet messages there’s no chance it won’t all work out!! Xxxx.’

Responding to a tweet from Brain Tumor Research, she added: ‘Thank you so much – feel so empowered by so much support – you are fantastic xxxx’

Her positive words came after her fans and celebrity friends quickly sent her messages of “strength” and “love” after her diagnosis.

Support: Her positive words come after her fans and celebrity friends including Victoria Derbyshire (pictured in 2018) sent her quick messages of ‘strength’

Victoria Derbyshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before undergoing mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, sent a message to Sarah and her family.

After 301 days of treatment, including six sessions of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiotherapy, Victoria was cured with an 11 percent chance of the cancer returning.

On Twitter Victoria wrote: Hi Sarah, I wanted to send you and all your boys/men lots of love and strength.’

Sarah shares sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, with husband, 19, Graham Swift.

Meanwhile, comedian Janey Godley tweeted to Sarah, “I’m sending you so much strength and love.”

Candid: Responding to a fan’s well wishes, Sarah said “there’s no chance it won’t all work out” while also saying she felt “strengthened” by all the support

And writer Julian Clary said, “I send you my best wishes and strength.”

While presenter Kirsty Gallacher remarked: “So much love sarah.”

Actor Shaun Dooley wrote: ‘Sorry mate to see what you’re going through. Stay strong Sarah, keep fighting and kick your ass!! I’m thinking of you and your family.’

It comes after Sarah reveals that she will not tell her father about her breast cancer diagnosis in case he mistakes her for her late mother who died of the disease.

Her mother – who was her father Richard’s first wife – died of the disease when Sarah was only 10 years old.

Illness: The TV host and real estate expert, 50, was diagnosed three weeks ago and has already had her first chemotherapy appointment

Sarah confessed that she doesn’t want to confuse her father by telling him about her diagnosis, as he is suffering from ‘forgetfulness’ after having a stroke five years ago.

She said The Telegraph: ‘Sometimes he knows who I am, sometimes he doesn’t know anymore.

“He knows that his first wife died of breast cancer. He’s mixing up a lot of things and I’m afraid I’ll tell him, and tell him it’s going to be okay, but he’d remember the fact that I had it, but not that I’d get better. He would think I was my mother.’

Sarah admitted that she had always suspected she would develop the disease and had “waited 40 years to hear those words” after her mother Ann died of cancer at age 39.

Sarah also revealed that her mother’s death touched her deeply and that her own illness has “opened a tinderbox full of things” that she has “swept under the rug” for a long time.

Heartbreaking: It comes after Sarah reveals she won’t tell her dad about her breast cancer diagnosis in case he mistakes her for her late mother who died of the disease (pictured together on her wedding day in 2002)

While Sarah didn’t want to make a “big deal” about telling her kids her cancer news, she shared how she considered not telling her 19-year-old husband “so it didn’t seem real.”

Sarah has previously spoken openly about the loss of her mother at a young age, telling the Daily Mail in 2020: ‘Death is hard for a child to keep his head up to, but I was close to Diccon [my brother] and my father, and go ahead.’

“The only positive thing about losing her when I was so young is that she will always be perfect for me.”

Sarah will undergo a mastectomy and radiotherapy in the new year and said she was “one step ahead” of the disease by cutting her hair and donating it to a charity that provides free wigs to children with cancer.

Family: The Property Ladder presenter shares four sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, with husband, 19, Graham Swift

The TV star, who hosts shows including Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, were diagnosed after finding a lump that led to a biopsy.

She has been told that the cancer has not spread and “there is an 80 percent chance of a cure.”

The Macmillan Support Line is a free and confidential telephone service for people living and affected by cancer. Call 0808 808 00 00 for support