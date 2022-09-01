Sarah Beeny shares positive message after breast cancer diagnosis as she is inundated with support
Sarah Beeny has shared a positive message following her breast cancer diagnosis, as she is inundated with support from celebrities including Victoria Derbyshire.
The TV host and real estate expert, 50, was diagnosed three weeks ago and has already had her first chemotherapy appointment.
And Sarah took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to messages of support from her fans and celebrity friends, while also sharing an uplifting message.
‘Empowered’: Sarah Beeny (pictured with her sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12) shared a positive message after her breast cancer diagnosis
Responding to well wishes from a fan, Sarah said “there’s no chance it won’t all work out,” while also saying she felt “strengthened” by all the support.
She wrote: ‘Thank you for your sweet message – with so many sweet messages there’s no chance it won’t all work out!! Xxxx.’
Responding to a tweet from Brain Tumor Research, she added: ‘Thank you so much – feel so empowered by so much support – you are fantastic xxxx’
Her positive words came after her fans and celebrity friends quickly sent her messages of “strength” and “love” after her diagnosis.
Support: Her positive words come after her fans and celebrity friends including Victoria Derbyshire (pictured in 2018) sent her quick messages of ‘strength’
Victoria Derbyshire, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before undergoing mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, sent a message to Sarah and her family.
After 301 days of treatment, including six sessions of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiotherapy, Victoria was cured with an 11 percent chance of the cancer returning.
On Twitter Victoria wrote: Hi Sarah, I wanted to send you and all your boys/men lots of love and strength.’
Sarah shares sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, with husband, 19, Graham Swift.
Meanwhile, comedian Janey Godley tweeted to Sarah, “I’m sending you so much strength and love.”
Candid: Responding to a fan’s well wishes, Sarah said “there’s no chance it won’t all work out” while also saying she felt “strengthened” by all the support
And writer Julian Clary said, “I send you my best wishes and strength.”
While presenter Kirsty Gallacher remarked: “So much love sarah.”
Actor Shaun Dooley wrote: ‘Sorry mate to see what you’re going through. Stay strong Sarah, keep fighting and kick your ass!! I’m thinking of you and your family.’
It comes after Sarah reveals that she will not tell her father about her breast cancer diagnosis in case he mistakes her for her late mother who died of the disease.
Her mother – who was her father Richard’s first wife – died of the disease when Sarah was only 10 years old.
Illness: The TV host and real estate expert, 50, was diagnosed three weeks ago and has already had her first chemotherapy appointment
Sarah confessed that she doesn’t want to confuse her father by telling him about her diagnosis, as he is suffering from ‘forgetfulness’ after having a stroke five years ago.
She said The Telegraph: ‘Sometimes he knows who I am, sometimes he doesn’t know anymore.
“He knows that his first wife died of breast cancer. He’s mixing up a lot of things and I’m afraid I’ll tell him, and tell him it’s going to be okay, but he’d remember the fact that I had it, but not that I’d get better. He would think I was my mother.’
Sarah admitted that she had always suspected she would develop the disease and had “waited 40 years to hear those words” after her mother Ann died of cancer at age 39.
Sarah also revealed that her mother’s death touched her deeply and that her own illness has “opened a tinderbox full of things” that she has “swept under the rug” for a long time.
Heartbreaking: It comes after Sarah reveals she won’t tell her dad about her breast cancer diagnosis in case he mistakes her for her late mother who died of the disease (pictured together on her wedding day in 2002)
While Sarah didn’t want to make a “big deal” about telling her kids her cancer news, she shared how she considered not telling her 19-year-old husband “so it didn’t seem real.”
Sarah has previously spoken openly about the loss of her mother at a young age, telling the Daily Mail in 2020: ‘Death is hard for a child to keep his head up to, but I was close to Diccon [my brother] and my father, and go ahead.’
“The only positive thing about losing her when I was so young is that she will always be perfect for me.”
Sarah will undergo a mastectomy and radiotherapy in the new year and said she was “one step ahead” of the disease by cutting her hair and donating it to a charity that provides free wigs to children with cancer.
Family: The Property Ladder presenter shares four sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, with husband, 19, Graham Swift
The TV star, who hosts shows including Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, were diagnosed after finding a lump that led to a biopsy.
She has been told that the cancer has not spread and “there is an 80 percent chance of a cure.”
The Macmillan Support Line is a free and confidential telephone service for people living and affected by cancer. Call 0808 808 00 00 for support
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, affecting more than two MILLION women every year
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world. There are over 55,000 new cases in the UK each year and the disease claims the lives of 11,500 women. In the US, it affects 266,000 and kills 40,000 each year. But what causes it and how can it be treated?
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer develops from a cancer cell that develops in the lining of a duct or lobule in one of the breasts.
When the breast cancer has spread to the surrounding breast tissue, it is called an ‘invasive’ breast cancer. Some people are diagnosed with “carcinoma in situ,” where no cancer cells have grown beyond the duct or lobe.
Most cases develop in women over the age of 50, but younger women are sometimes affected. Breast cancer can develop in men, although this is rare.
Staging means how big the cancer is and whether it has spread. Stage 1 is the earliest stage, and stage 4 means the cancer has spread to another part of the body.
The cancer cells are classified from low, meaning slow growth, to high, meaning fast growing. High-grade cancers are more likely to come back after being treated for the first time.
What Causes Breast Cancer?
A cancerous tumor starts with one abnormal cell. The exact reason why a cell becomes cancerous is unclear. It is thought that something damages or changes certain genes in the cell. This makes the cell abnormal and multiplies ‘out of control’.
While breast cancer can develop for no apparent reason, there are some risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, such as genetics.
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
The usual first symptom is a painless breast lump, although most breast lumps are not cancerous and are fluid-filled cysts, which are benign.
The first place breast cancer usually spreads to is the lymph nodes in the armpit. If this happens, you will get a swelling or lump in one armpit.
How is breast cancer diagnosed?
- Initial assessment: A doctor examines the breasts and armpits. They may do tests such as a mammogram, which is a special X-ray of the breast tissue that can indicate the possibility of tumors.
- Biopsy: A biopsy is when a small piece of tissue is removed from a part of the body. The sample is then examined under the microscope to look for abnormal cells. The sample can confirm or rule out cancer.
If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, further tests may be needed to assess whether it has spread. For example, blood tests, an ultrasound of the liver or a chest X-ray.
How is breast cancer treated?
Treatment options that may be considered include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone treatment. Often a combination of two or more of these treatments is used.
- Surgery: Breast-conserving surgery or removal of the affected breast, depending on the size of the tumor.
- Radiotherapy: A treatment that uses high-energy beams of radiation that are aimed at cancer tissue. This kills cancer cells or stops cancer cells from multiplying. It is mainly used in addition to surgery.
- Chemotherapy: a treatment for cancer using cancer drugs that kill or prevent cancer cells from multiplying
- Hormone treatments: Some forms of breast cancer are influenced by the ‘female’ hormone oestrogen, which can stimulate the cancer cells to divide and multiply. Treatments that lower levels of these hormones or prevent them from working are commonly used in people with breast cancer.
How successful is the treatment?
The outlook is best in those who are diagnosed when the cancer is still small and has not spread. Surgical removal of a tumor at an early stage can then give a good chance of a cure.
With the routine mammography offered to women between the ages of 50 and 70, more early-stage breast cancers are being diagnosed and treated.
For more information visit breastcancercare.org.uk, breastcancernow.org or www.cancerhelp.org.uk