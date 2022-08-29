Sarah Beeny, 50, reveals she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer

Sarah Beeny has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The TV host and real estate expert has explained that she was diagnosed three weeks ago and started chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy and radiotherapy in the new year.

Sarah, 50, admitted in an interview with The Telegraph that she “waited 40 years to hear those words” after her mother died of cancer at age 39 when Sarah was only 10 years old.

Sarah, who presents shows including Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, were diagnosed after finding a lump that led to a biopsy.

She has been told that the cancer has not spread and ‘there is an 80% chance of a cure’.

The mother of the star had breast cancer that spread to her brain, and she died at age 39, when Beeny was 10.

Sarah admitted she “collapsed a bit” in the doctor’s office,” but explained to the nurse, “You don’t understand. I’ve waited forty years to hear those words.’ I knew one day I would hear it.’

Days after starting chemotherapy, she decided to enlist her four sons, who she shares with her artist husband of 19, Graham Swift, to help her cut her hair.

She admitted that Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, “will not be famous hairdressers” after the uneven cut.

“I used to be very, very sad. I think because losing your hair is so real, for that you can pretend it’s not happening,” she added of the pivotal moment.

Sarah added that while she wasn’t told her own mother’s cancer was terminal, she was candid about her own diagnosis with her boys.

“I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk,” she explained. “My oldest came in and I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. He said, ‘Are you all right? You don’t have cancer or anything, do you?’

“I said, ‘Uh, I actually did.” He said, ‘Sorry?’ I said, “Yes, I have.” “Then the others came in, we chatted for a while and it was pretty okay.”

Despite her diagnosis, Sarah has said she will continue to work and is currently focusing on a new Channel 4 series and book that she has planned for later in the year.

Sarah has previously spoken openly about the loss of her mother at a young age, telling the Daily Mail in 2020: ‘Death is hard for a child to keep his head up to but I was close to Diccon [my brother] and my father, and go ahead.’

“The only positive thing about losing her when I was so young is that she will always be perfect for me.”