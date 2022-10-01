Saracens 51- 18 Leicester: Hosts rack up record haul against the reigning champions

‘Boring, boring Sarries!’ shouted one member of the crowd, with a mouthful of irony, after Owen Farrell’s side produced a masterclass in attacking rugby.

There’s a new look in North London. A new position and a new identity. The days of the one-dimensional box kick are behind us for a new augmented reality.

This was unrecognizable in last season’s final. The Saracens were full of intent and ambition, racking up a record number of points against the reigning champions.

Elliot Daly played Saturday as Saracens smashed defending champion Leicester

They ran the ball from deep within their own territory, with effervescent performances from Elliot Daly and Theo McFarland ensuring revenge was served with a side of champagne.

Leicester, on the other hand, looked flat. They hit the road with a bash ’em and smash ’em game plan that ran out after 20 minutes. They dominated the number of penalties 11 to two in the first half, but all they had to show was a try from James Cronin and eight points from Freddie Burns’ boot.

Saracens dominated the clashes, wrapping Phil Cokanasiga in midfield and seeing Leicester’s heavyweight ball carriers from a mile away.

Their young lock combination of Hugh Tizard and Callum Hunter-Hill flew out of line, leaving their shoulders on ribs.

Saracens flanker Ben Earl took advantage of quick pass for the second try in the first half

Some of the hosts’ attempts were a work of art. Fast ball, sharp lines and agile hands. Intuition and dynamism in equal measure.

Alex Lewington completed an attack from his own 22 for the first, Ben Earl took advantage of a quick pass for the second and Max Malins scored a mesmerizing third after some interplay from the attackers. Daly thrived on his new license to play, knitting strike runners together and setting up Ivan van Zyl for the bonus point attempt before halftime.

Freddie Steward pushed Leicester back in with a try in the second half, but the visitors’ lineout stalled. Despite Jamie George’s withdrawal from injury, McFarland athletically dominated the play and provided Daly with the platform to score.

Saracen boss Mark McCall said of the England outcast: “Elliot was fantastic. He has lost his international spot for the first time in a long time.

“It’s not easy for someone like him who’s always been there. You saw his reaction and reaction and he has not given up hope of going to the World Cup.’ Hopes that Leicester’s World Cup-winning recruit, Handre Pollard, would change things up were short-lived. The playmaker only lasted 28 minutes before withdrawing with an injury.

Owen Farrell’s squad produced a masterclass in attacking rugby at StoneX Stadium

Tigers coach Steve Borthwick, who is still adjusting to life without Ellis Genge and George Ford, admitted his side has work to do, saying we had players playing their first games of the season and if you have any, do you have a little rust.

“We played good rugby and pretty clumsy rugby. We will have to work through this period to develop our cohesion.

Saracens are a team full of strength and speed. There is much less power in the English game; it is very expensive and tends to go elsewhere. They have superstars on their entire team and superstars who aren’t on their team or who didn’t make it to 23.”

Farrell pushed his side further forward with a penalty. Leicester’s discipline crumbled when Tigers coach Brett Deacon, frustrated, threw a water bottle over his technical zone.

Sean Maitland took the half-century deficit when he dove for a loose ball in the final game, leaving the home crowd thoroughly entertained.