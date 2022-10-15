Saracens 37-31 Bath: Ollie Lawrence delivers impressive England audition but can’t prevent defeat

<!–

Ollie Lawrence held a blistering audition ahead of the England squad announcement, but it wasn’t enough to end Bath’s losing streak.

He rose from the ashes of Worcester’s financial plight, made 254 yards, beating 11 defenders and setting up two tries as his new club slipped to another painful defeat.

Solidifying his position as the league’s in-form center, the mighty 23-year-old received a glowing review when asked if he would return to Eddie Jones’ plans.

Ollie Lawrence (right) delivered an impressive audition in England, but Bath was still beaten

“I’ll leave that to Eddie, but he’s been excellent,” said Bath coach Johann van Graan. “He just fits in. On a hard surface like this I found his hand off and his decision making exceptional. This was our best performance away from home and we are very disappointed that we didn’t get five points.”

Bath’s case was not helped when Will Stuart suffered a knee injury within 20 minutes. The gag re-emerged on crutches and the prognosis was ‘not good’, casting doubt on his involvement with the fall internationals.

Three penalties from Owen Farrell ensured that Saracens were at the front at halftime

Alex Goode and Matt Gallagher traded early tries, before three Owen Farrell penalties gave Saracens the lead at halftime.

Max Malins jumped on a loose pass to extend their lead after the break, but Saracens missed their traditional ruthlessness to close the game.

After dishing out two defenders on the left wing, Lawrence pulled the last defender to set up Joe Cokanasiga.

Saracens coach Mark McCall admitted his team could have easily lost to Bath

With D’Arcy Rae in the sin box, attempts by Elliot Daly and Alex Lewington gave the hosts a 20-point lead, but Bath just kept coming.

“We could have easily lost,” Saracen coach Mark McCall said. Overall very disappointing performance from us. We had a lot of players who liked to do the comfortable things and not the little things that everyone needs. To do their job, frankly.’

Lawrence took care of Max Ojomoh for Bath’s third, before Wesley scored White Bath’s bonus point to reach a stand.

McCall praised his skipper Farrell for a late interception attempt, while Bath again failed to convert their late pressure into an elusive win.